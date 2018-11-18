Eagles-Saints Stats

Philadelphia 0 7 0 0— 7 New Orleans 10 14 14 10—48 First Quarter

NO_FG Lutz 38, 9:10.

NO_Carr 3 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 3:12.

Second Quarter

NO_Ingram 14 run (Lutz kick), 12:07.

Phi_Adams 28 run (Elliott kick), 8:42.

Advertisement

NO_Smith 15 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), :39.

Third Quarter

NO_Thomas 23 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 11:20.

NO_Ingram 1 run (Lutz kick), 5:34.

Fourth Quarter

NO_Kamara 37 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 13:15.

NO_FG Lutz 19, 6:46.

A_73,042.

___

Phi NO First downs 13 28 Total Net Yards 196 546 Rushes-yards 12-58 37-173 Passing 138 373 Punt Returns 1-(minu 2-13 Kickoff Returns 4-114 0-0 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 3-0 Comp-Att-Int 19-33-3 23-32-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 3-18 0-0 Punts 4-39.8 2-49.5 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0 Penalties-Yards 6-49 8-69 Time of Possession 22:26 37:34

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Philadelphia, Adams 7-53, Clement 2-11, Wentz 1-6, Smallwood 1-(minus 4), Tate 1-(minus 8). New Orleans, Ingram 16-103, Kamara 13-71, T.Hill 3-4, Line 1-(minus 1), Bridgewater 1-(minus 1), Washington 3-(minus 3).

PASSING_Philadelphia, Wentz 19-33-3-156. New Orleans, Brees 22-30-0-363, T.Hill 1-2-0-10.

RECEIVING_Philadelphia, Tate 5-48, Jeffery 4-33, Matthews 3-37, Adams 3-19, Ertz 2-15, Clement 2-4. New Orleans, Smith 10-157, Thomas 4-92, Kirkwood 3-33, J.Hill 2-26, Arnold 2-25, Kamara 1-37, Carr 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.