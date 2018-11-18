Eagles-Saints Stats

|Philadelphia
|0
|7
|0
|0—
|7
|New Orleans
|10
|14
|14
|10—48
|First Quarter
NO_FG Lutz 38, 9:10.
NO_Carr 3 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 3:12.
NO_Ingram 14 run (Lutz kick), 12:07.
Phi_Adams 28 run (Elliott kick), 8:42.
NO_Smith 15 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), :39.
NO_Thomas 23 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 11:20.
NO_Ingram 1 run (Lutz kick), 5:34.
NO_Kamara 37 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 13:15.
NO_FG Lutz 19, 6:46.
A_73,042.
___
|Phi
|NO
|First downs
|13
|28
|Total Net Yards
|196
|546
|Rushes-yards
|12-58
|37-173
|Passing
|138
|373
|Punt Returns
|1-(minu
|2-13
|Kickoff Returns
|4-114
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|3-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|19-33-3
|23-32-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-18
|0-0
|Punts
|4-39.8
|2-49.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|6-49
|8-69
|Time of Possession
|22:26
|37:34
___
RUSHING_Philadelphia, Adams 7-53, Clement 2-11, Wentz 1-6, Smallwood 1-(minus 4), Tate 1-(minus 8). New Orleans, Ingram 16-103, Kamara 13-71, T.Hill 3-4, Line 1-(minus 1), Bridgewater 1-(minus 1), Washington 3-(minus 3).
PASSING_Philadelphia, Wentz 19-33-3-156. New Orleans, Brees 22-30-0-363, T.Hill 1-2-0-10.
RECEIVING_Philadelphia, Tate 5-48, Jeffery 4-33, Matthews 3-37, Adams 3-19, Ertz 2-15, Clement 2-4. New Orleans, Smith 10-157, Thomas 4-92, Kirkwood 3-33, J.Hill 2-26, Arnold 2-25, Kamara 1-37, Carr 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.