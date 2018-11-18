Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Eagles-Saints Stats

November 18, 2018 7:47 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Philadelphia 0 7 0 0— 7
New Orleans 10 14 14 10—48
First Quarter

NO_FG Lutz 38, 9:10.

NO_Carr 3 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 3:12.

Second Quarter

NO_Ingram 14 run (Lutz kick), 12:07.

Phi_Adams 28 run (Elliott kick), 8:42.

Advertisement

NO_Smith 15 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), :39.

Third Quarter

NO_Thomas 23 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 11:20.

NO_Ingram 1 run (Lutz kick), 5:34.

Fourth Quarter

NO_Kamara 37 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 13:15.

NO_FG Lutz 19, 6:46.

A_73,042.

___

Phi NO
First downs 13 28
Total Net Yards 196 546
Rushes-yards 12-58 37-173
Passing 138 373
Punt Returns 1-(minu 2-13
Kickoff Returns 4-114 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 3-0
Comp-Att-Int 19-33-3 23-32-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-18 0-0
Punts 4-39.8 2-49.5
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 6-49 8-69
Time of Possession 22:26 37:34

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Philadelphia, Adams 7-53, Clement 2-11, Wentz 1-6, Smallwood 1-(minus 4), Tate 1-(minus 8). New Orleans, Ingram 16-103, Kamara 13-71, T.Hill 3-4, Line 1-(minus 1), Bridgewater 1-(minus 1), Washington 3-(minus 3).

PASSING_Philadelphia, Wentz 19-33-3-156. New Orleans, Brees 22-30-0-363, T.Hill 1-2-0-10.

RECEIVING_Philadelphia, Tate 5-48, Jeffery 4-33, Matthews 3-37, Adams 3-19, Ertz 2-15, Clement 2-4. New Orleans, Smith 10-157, Thomas 4-92, Kirkwood 3-33, J.Hill 2-26, Arnold 2-25, Kamara 1-37, Carr 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard members pack Thanksgiving meals for needy families

Today in History

1968: Air Force pilot rescues Special Forces team