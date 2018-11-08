East Tennessee State blows past Hiwassee 109-44

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Mladen Armus and Jeromy Rodriguez had a double-double apiece to pace East Tennessee State to its first win of the season, a 109-44 thumping of Hiwassee College on Thursday night.

Armus had 15 points and 10 rebounds and Rodriguez scored 10 while grabbing 10 boards and dishing out three assists. Octavion Corley just missed a double-double with nine points and 10 rebounds. Tray Boyd III added 13 points, Bo Hodges contributed 12 and Daivien Williamson chipped in 11 as all 13 Buccaneers got on the board against the National Christian College Athletic Association school.

The Bucs got off to a fast start, shooting 57 percent in the first half, to take a 58-19 lead into the break. They won the second half 51-25 as the Tigers never challenged.

ETSU (1-1), which opened the season with a 74-68 loss to Georgia State on Tuesday, shot 61 percent (46 of 75) from the field while limiting Hiwassee to 17-of-57 shooting (30 percent).

Jamal Weaver had 10 points and six rebounds for the Tigers.

