East Tennessee State downs Georgia Southern 69-64

November 27, 2018 9:05 pm
 
STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Tray Boyd III scored 17 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer, Isaiah Tisdale added 15 with five assists and East Tennessee State handed Georgia Southern its first loss of the season, 69-64 on Tuesday night.

Trailing 32-27 at halftime, the Eagles took a 59-58 lead on Tookie Brown’s layup with 5:17 to play, but Boyd and Patrick Good hit 3s amid an 8-3 run. Good’s 3 with 38 seconds left gave the Buccaneers a 69-64 edge and Georgia Southern missed three 3-pointers before time expired.

Jeromy Rodriguez scored nine points and grabbed 17 rebounds for the Buccaneers (6-2), who shot 42 percent in winning their fifth straight. Good scored 13 points with four 3-pointers.

The lead changed hands 13 times, with neither team leading by more than seven points.

Brown scored 16 points, Quan Jackson added 13 and Eiljah McCadden 10 for the Eagles (5-1).

