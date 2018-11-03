Listen Live Sports

Eastern Michigan stymies Central Michigan 17-7

November 3, 2018 3:33 pm
 
YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Tyler Wiegers threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Blake Banham midway through the fourth quarter and the defense forced a fumble that led to a clinching field goal three plays later and Eastern Michigan beat Central Michigan 17-7 on Saturday.

Wiegers directed a nine-play, 70-yard drive, completing all six passes on the drive for 66 yards. On the ensuing second down, Jeremiah Harris and Ty Eddington sacked Tony Poljan for a loss of 10 yards. On third-and-16, Maxx Crosby sacked Poljan and forced a fumble that Harris returned 7 yards to the seven.

Chad Ryland then booted a 26-yard field goal and Vincent Calhoun picked off Austin Hergott with 2:08 to go to wrap it up.

Wiegers was 17 of 25 for 150 yards with a pick and Banham had seven catches for 99 yards. Shaq Vann, who put the Eagles (5-5, 3-3 Mid-American Conference) up 7-0 with a 26-yard run on their first possession, had 117 yards on 13 carries.

Central Michigan (1-9, 0-6), which lost its sixth straight, was held to 138 yards with four turnovers. The touchdown was a 68-yard fumble return by Mike Danna.

