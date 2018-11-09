ECAC Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|RPI
|3
|1
|0
|6
|12
|13
|3
|4
|0
|Cornell
|2
|0
|0
|4
|7
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Dartmouth
|2
|1
|0
|4
|13
|14
|2
|1
|0
|Yale
|2
|1
|0
|4
|9
|8
|2
|1
|0
|Union (N.Y.)
|2
|2
|0
|4
|12
|12
|6
|2
|1
|Princeton
|1
|0
|1
|3
|11
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Clarkson
|1
|1
|0
|2
|8
|3
|4
|3
|0
|Quinnipiac
|1
|1
|0
|2
|6
|8
|6
|1
|0
|Colgate
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|6
|2
|4
|1
|Brown
|0
|2
|1
|1
|6
|8
|0
|3
|1
|Harvard
|0
|2
|1
|1
|13
|16
|0
|2
|1
|St. Lawrence
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|7
|1
|7
|0
___
Ohio St. at Colgate, 7 p.m.
Dartmouth at Brown, 7 p.m.
RPI at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
Harvard at Yale, 7 p.m.
Union at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Cornell at N. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Ohio St. at Colgate, 4 p.m.
Mercyhurst at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Dartmouth at Yale, 7 p.m.
RPI at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Harvard at Brown, 7 p.m.
Union at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
Cornell at N. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Clarkson at Canisius, 7:35 p.m.
Brown at UConn, 7:05 p.m.
Princeton at Colgate, 7 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Michigan Tech at Clarkson, 7 p.m.
Arizona St. at Harvard, 7 p.m.
St. Lawrence at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Princeton at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Arizona St. at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Colgate, 7 p.m.
Michigan Tech at Clarkson, 7 p.m.
St. Lawrence at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
