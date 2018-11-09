ECAC Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T Pts GF GA W L T RPI 3 1 0 6 12 13 3 4 0 Cornell 2 0 0 4 7 4 2 2 0 Dartmouth 2 1 0 4 13 14 2 1 0 Yale 2 1 0 4 9 8 2 1 0 Union (N.Y.) 2 2 0 4 12 12 6 2 1 Princeton 1 0 1 3 11 5 1 1 1 Clarkson 1 1 0 2 8 3 4 3 0 Quinnipiac 1 1 0 2 6 8 6 1 0 Colgate 0 1 1 1 4 6 2 4 1 Brown 0 2 1 1 6 8 0 3 1 Harvard 0 2 1 1 13 16 0 2 1 St. Lawrence 0 2 0 0 3 7 1 7 0

Friday’s Games

Ohio St. at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Brown, 7 p.m.

RPI at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Harvard at Yale, 7 p.m.

Union at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Cornell at N. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Ohio St. at Colgate, 4 p.m.

Mercyhurst at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Yale, 7 p.m.

RPI at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Harvard at Brown, 7 p.m.

Union at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Cornell at N. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Clarkson at Canisius, 7:35 p.m.

Tuesday’s Game

Brown at UConn, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 16

Princeton at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

Arizona St. at Harvard, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 17

Princeton at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Arizona St. at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

