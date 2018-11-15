ECAC Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Princeton
|3
|0
|1
|7
|19
|9
|3
|1
|1
|Dartmouth
|3
|2
|0
|6
|18
|18
|3
|2
|0
|RPI
|3
|3
|0
|6
|13
|20
|3
|6
|0
|Union (N.Y.)
|3
|3
|0
|6
|20
|17
|7
|3
|1
|Yale
|2
|2
|1
|5
|12
|14
|2
|2
|1
|Cornell
|2
|0
|0
|4
|7
|4
|4
|2
|0
|Harvard
|1
|2
|2
|4
|21
|21
|1
|2
|2
|Quinnipiac
|2
|2
|0
|4
|10
|13
|7
|2
|0
|Brown
|1
|3
|1
|3
|12
|15
|1
|5
|1
|Clarkson
|1
|1
|0
|2
|8
|3
|4
|4
|0
|Colgate
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|6
|2
|6
|1
|St. Lawrence
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|7
|1
|8
|0
UConn 3, Brown 1
Princeton at Colgate, 7 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Michigan Tech at Clarkson, 7 p.m.
Arizona St. at Harvard, 7 p.m.
St. Lawrence at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Princeton at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Arizona St. at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Colgate, 7 p.m.
Michigan Tech at Clarkson, 7 p.m.
St. Lawrence at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
Yale vs. Union at Belfast, Northern Ireland, 10 a.m.
Quinnipiac at Maine, 7 p.m.
RPI at UMass Lowell, 7 p.m.
Yale vs. Boston U. or UConn at Belfast, Northern Ireland, 10 a.m. or 2 p.m.
Union vs. Boston U. or UConn at Belfast, Northern Ireland, 10 a.m. or 2 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Maine, 7 p.m.
St. Lawrence vs. Clarkson at Lake Placid, N.Y., 7 p.m.
Princeton at UMass, 7 p.m.
Vermont at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
Harvard vs. Cornell at Madison Square Garden, 8 p.m.
UMass Lowell at RPI, 4 p.m.
