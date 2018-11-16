Listen Live Sports

ECAC Glance

November 16, 2018
 
All Times EST
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
Princeton 3 0 1 7 19 9 3 1 1
Dartmouth 3 2 0 6 18 18 3 2 0
RPI 3 3 0 6 13 20 3 6 0
Union (N.Y.) 3 3 0 6 20 17 7 3 1
Yale 2 2 1 5 12 14 2 2 1
Cornell 2 0 0 4 7 4 4 2 0
Harvard 1 2 2 4 21 21 1 2 2
Quinnipiac 2 2 0 4 10 13 7 2 0
Brown 1 3 1 3 12 15 1 5 1
Clarkson 1 1 0 2 8 3 4 4 0
Colgate 0 1 1 1 4 6 2 6 1
St. Lawrence 0 2 0 0 3 7 1 8 0

___

Friday’s Games

Princeton at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

Arizona St. at Harvard, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Princeton at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Arizona St. at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 23

Yale vs. Union at Belfast, Northern Ireland, 10 a.m.

Quinnipiac at Maine, 7 p.m.

RPI at UMass Lowell, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 24

Yale vs. Boston U. or UConn at Belfast, Northern Ireland, 10 a.m. or 2 p.m.

Union vs. Boston U. or UConn at Belfast, Northern Ireland, 10 a.m. or 2 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Maine, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence vs. Clarkson at Lake Placid, N.Y., 7 p.m.

Princeton at UMass, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Harvard vs. Cornell at Madison Square Garden, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 25

UMass Lowell at RPI, 4 p.m.

