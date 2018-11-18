Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

ECAC Glance

November 18, 2018 11:28 am
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EST
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
Quinnipiac 4 2 0 8 19 15 9 2 0
Princeton 3 2 1 7 21 16 3 3 1
Cornell 3 1 0 6 14 9 5 3 0
Dartmouth 3 2 0 6 18 18 3 2 0
RPI 3 3 0 6 13 20 3 6 0
Union (N.Y.) 3 3 0 6 20 17 7 3 1
Yale 2 2 1 5 12 14 2 2 1
Harvard 1 2 2 4 21 21 2 3 2
Brown 1 3 1 3 12 15 1 5 1
Colgate 1 2 1 3 6 12 3 7 1
Clarkson 1 1 0 2 8 3 6 4 0
St. Lawrence 0 2 0 0 3 7 2 9 0

___

Friday’s Games

Colgate 2, Princeton 1

Quinnipiac 4, Cornell 2

Harvard 4, Arizona St. 1

Advertisement

Clarkson 3, Michigan Tech 1

St. Lawrence 4, Minnesota 3, OT

Saturday’s Games

Cornell 5, Princeton 1

Arizona St. 3, Harvard 2, OT

Quinnipiac 5, Colgate 0

Clarkson 3, Michigan Tech 1

Minnesota 3, St. Lawrence 0

Friday, Nov. 23

Yale vs. Union at Belfast, Northern Ireland, 10 a.m.

Quinnipiac at Maine, 7 p.m.

RPI at UMass Lowell, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 24

Yale vs. Boston U. or UConn at Belfast, Northern Ireland, 10 a.m. or 2 p.m.

Union vs. Boston U. or UConn at Belfast, Northern Ireland, 10 a.m. or 2 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Maine, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence vs. Clarkson at Lake Placid, N.Y., 7 p.m.

Princeton at UMass, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Harvard vs. Cornell at Madison Square Garden, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 25

UMass Lowell at RPI, 4 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard members pack Thanksgiving meals for needy families

Today in History

1968: Air Force pilot rescues Special Forces team