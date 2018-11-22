Listen Live Sports

ECAC Glance

November 22, 2018 11:24 am
 
All Times EST
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
Quinnipiac 4 2 0 8 19 15 9 2 0
Princeton 3 2 1 7 21 16 3 3 1
Cornell 3 1 0 6 14 9 5 3 0
Dartmouth 3 2 0 6 18 18 3 2 0
Union (N.Y.) 3 3 0 6 20 17 7 3 1
RPI 3 3 0 6 13 20 3 6 0
Yale 2 2 1 5 12 14 2 2 1
Harvard 1 2 2 4 21 21 2 3 2
Colgate 1 2 1 3 6 12 3 7 1
Brown 1 3 1 3 12 15 1 5 1
Clarkson 1 1 0 2 8 3 6 4 0
St. Lawrence 0 2 0 0 3 7 2 9 0

___

Friday’s Games

Yale vs. Union at Belfast, Northern Ireland, 10 a.m.

Quinnipiac at Maine, 7 p.m.

RPI at UMass Lowell, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Yale vs. Boston U. or UConn at Belfast, Northern Ireland, 10 a.m. or 2 p.m.

Union vs. Boston U. or UConn at Belfast, Northern Ireland, 10 a.m. or 2 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Maine, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence vs. Clarkson at Lake Placid, N.Y., 7 p.m.

Princeton at UMass, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Harvard vs. Cornell at Madison Square Garden, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Game

UMass Lowell at RPI, 4 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 30

Yale at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Brown at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

RPI at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Dartmouth, 7:30 p.m.

Colgate at Harvard, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 1

Cornell at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Brown at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

RPI at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Yale at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Dartmouth, 7:30 p.m.

