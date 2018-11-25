Listen Live Sports

ECAC Glance

November 25, 2018
 
All Times EST
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
Quinnipiac 4 2 0 8 19 15 11 2 0
Princeton 3 2 1 7 21 16 3 4 1
Cornell 3 1 0 6 14 9 5 4 0
Dartmouth 3 2 0 6 18 18 3 3 0
RPI 3 3 0 6 13 20 4 7 0
Union (N.Y.) 3 3 0 6 20 17 8 3 2
Yale 2 2 1 5 12 14 3 2 2
Harvard 1 2 2 4 21 21 3 3 2
Brown 1 3 1 3 12 15 1 5 1
Colgate 1 2 1 3 6 12 3 7 1
Clarkson 1 1 0 2 8 3 7 4 0
St. Lawrence 0 2 0 0 3 7 2 10 0

___

Friday’s Games

Union 1, Yale 1, Union wins shootout 2-1

Quinnipiac 7, Maine 2

RPI 2, UMass Lowell 1

Saturday’s Games

Yale 6, UConn 3

Union 2, Boston U. 1

Quinnipiac 2, Maine 0

Clarkson 6, St. Lawrence 2

UMass 3, Princeton 2, OT

Vermont 5, Dartmouth 3

Harvard 4, Cornell 1

Sunday’s Game

UMass Lowell 5, RPI 2

Friday, Nov. 30

Yale at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Brown at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

RPI at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Dartmouth, 7:30 p.m.

Colgate at Harvard, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 1

Cornell at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Brown at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

RPI at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Yale at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Dartmouth, 7:30 p.m.

