ECAC Glance

November 27, 2018 11:03 am
 
All Times EST
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
Quinnipiac 4 2 0 8 19 15 11 2 0
Princeton 3 2 1 7 21 16 3 4 1
Cornell 3 1 0 6 14 9 5 4 0
Dartmouth 3 2 0 6 18 18 3 3 0
Union (N.Y.) 3 3 0 6 20 17 8 3 2
RPI 3 3 0 6 13 20 4 7 0
Yale 2 2 1 5 12 14 3 2 2
Harvard 1 2 2 4 21 21 3 3 2
Colgate 1 2 1 3 6 12 3 7 1
Brown 1 3 1 3 12 15 1 5 1
Clarkson 1 1 0 2 8 3 7 4 0
St. Lawrence 0 2 0 0 3 7 2 10 0

___

Friday’s Games

Yale at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Brown at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

RPI at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Dartmouth, 7:30 p.m.

Colgate at Harvard, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cornell at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Brown at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

RPI at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Yale at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Dartmouth, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Game

Harvard at Bentley, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 7

Colgate at Niagara, 7 p.m.

Union at Brown, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Clarkson at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

RPI at Yale, 7 p.m.

Arizona St. at Princeton, 7 p.m.

UMass at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 8

Colgate at Niagara, 7 p.m.

Union at Yale, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

RPI at Brown, 7 p.m.

Arizona St. at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at UMass, 7 p.m.

