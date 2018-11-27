ECAC Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Quinnipiac
|4
|2
|0
|8
|19
|15
|11
|2
|0
|Princeton
|3
|2
|1
|7
|21
|16
|3
|4
|1
|Cornell
|3
|1
|0
|6
|14
|9
|5
|4
|0
|Dartmouth
|3
|2
|0
|6
|18
|18
|3
|3
|0
|Union (N.Y.)
|3
|3
|0
|6
|20
|17
|8
|3
|2
|RPI
|3
|3
|0
|6
|13
|20
|4
|7
|0
|Yale
|2
|2
|1
|5
|12
|14
|3
|2
|2
|Harvard
|1
|2
|2
|4
|21
|21
|3
|3
|2
|Colgate
|1
|2
|1
|3
|6
|12
|3
|7
|1
|Brown
|1
|3
|1
|3
|12
|15
|1
|5
|1
|Clarkson
|1
|1
|0
|2
|8
|3
|7
|4
|0
|St. Lawrence
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|7
|2
|10
|0
Yale at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Brown at Clarkson, 7 p.m.
Princeton at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
RPI at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Cornell at Dartmouth, 7:30 p.m.
Colgate at Harvard, 7:30 p.m.
Cornell at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Brown at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.
RPI at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Yale at Clarkson, 7 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Colgate at Dartmouth, 7:30 p.m.
Harvard at Bentley, 7:05 p.m.
Colgate at Niagara, 7 p.m.
Union at Brown, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
Clarkson at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.
RPI at Yale, 7 p.m.
Arizona St. at Princeton, 7 p.m.
UMass at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
Colgate at Niagara, 7 p.m.
Union at Yale, 7 p.m.
Dartmouth at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
St. Lawrence at Clarkson, 7 p.m.
RPI at Brown, 7 p.m.
Arizona St. at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Quinnipiac at UMass, 7 p.m.
