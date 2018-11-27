ECAC Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T Pts GF GA W L T Quinnipiac 4 2 0 8 19 15 11 2 0 Princeton 3 2 1 7 21 16 3 4 1 Cornell 3 1 0 6 14 9 5 4 0 Dartmouth 3 2 0 6 18 18 3 3 0 Union (N.Y.) 3 3 0 6 20 17 8 3 2 RPI 3 3 0 6 13 20 4 7 0 Yale 2 2 1 5 12 14 3 2 2 Harvard 1 2 2 4 21 21 3 3 2 Colgate 1 2 1 3 6 12 3 7 1 Brown 1 3 1 3 12 15 1 5 1 Clarkson 1 1 0 2 8 3 7 4 0 St. Lawrence 0 2 0 0 3 7 2 10 0

Friday’s Games

Yale at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Brown at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

RPI at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Dartmouth, 7:30 p.m.

Colgate at Harvard, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cornell at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Brown at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

RPI at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Yale at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Dartmouth, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Game

Harvard at Bentley, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 7

Colgate at Niagara, 7 p.m.

Union at Brown, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Clarkson at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

RPI at Yale, 7 p.m.

Arizona St. at Princeton, 7 p.m.

UMass at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 8

Colgate at Niagara, 7 p.m.

Union at Yale, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

RPI at Brown, 7 p.m.

Arizona St. at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at UMass, 7 p.m.

