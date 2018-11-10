All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 15 10 5 0 0 20 52 39 Adirondack 12 9 3 0 0 18 42 31 Reading 11 5 2 1 3 14 36 34 Brampton 10 5 4 1 0 11 34 31 Manchester 11 4 5 1 1 10 35 39 Maine 10 4 5 0 1 9 29 37 Worcester 11 3 7 1 0 7 23 36 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Norfolk 11 8 3 0 0 16 32 30 Jacksonville 10 7 3 0 0 14 38 28 Orlando 10 6 3 1 0 13 39 32 South Carolina 11 6 5 0 0 12 40 38 Florida 9 4 3 2 0 10 26 23 Atlanta 9 3 4 2 0 8 22 24 Greenville 12 3 8 1 0 7 27 46 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 10 8 1 1 0 17 38 25 Cincinnati 11 7 2 2 0 16 41 29 Indy 10 5 5 0 0 10 35 37 Kalamazoo 10 4 5 0 1 9 27 39 Fort Wayne 10 4 6 0 0 8 29 33 Wheeling 7 2 5 0 0 4 18 26 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 11 7 1 3 0 17 42 35 Kansas City 9 7 1 1 0 15 35 22 Rapid City 12 6 4 1 1 14 34 36 Tulsa 10 5 1 2 2 14 31 28 Idaho 13 5 7 0 1 11 34 40 Wichita 9 3 3 3 0 9 25 31 Allen 12 3 8 0 1 7 33 48

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Friday’s Games

Newfoundland 4, Manchester 2

Adirondack 3, Reading 2, SO

Norfolk 4, Atlanta 1

Wheeling 5, Greenville 1

Maine 3, Worcester 2, OT

Florida 4, Jacksonville 2

Toledo 5, Kalamazoo 2

Cincinnati 5, Indy 2

Kansas City 5, Allen 3

Utah 6, Wichita 3

Rapid City 4, Fort Wayne 2

Tulsa 4, Idaho 3

Saturday’s Games

Manchester at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Worcester at Maine, 6 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida, 7 p.m.

Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Norfolk, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Brampton at Kalamazoo, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Toledo at Brampton, 4 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Norfolk at Jacksonville, 2 p.m.

