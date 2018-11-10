Listen Live Sports

ECHL At A Glance

November 10, 2018
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 15 10 5 0 0 20 52 39
Adirondack 12 9 3 0 0 18 42 31
Reading 11 5 2 1 3 14 36 34
Brampton 10 5 4 1 0 11 34 31
Manchester 11 4 5 1 1 10 35 39
Maine 10 4 5 0 1 9 29 37
Worcester 11 3 7 1 0 7 23 36
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Norfolk 11 8 3 0 0 16 32 30
Jacksonville 10 7 3 0 0 14 38 28
Orlando 10 6 3 1 0 13 39 32
South Carolina 11 6 5 0 0 12 40 38
Florida 9 4 3 2 0 10 26 23
Atlanta 9 3 4 2 0 8 22 24
Greenville 12 3 8 1 0 7 27 46
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 10 8 1 1 0 17 38 25
Cincinnati 11 7 2 2 0 16 41 29
Indy 10 5 5 0 0 10 35 37
Kalamazoo 10 4 5 0 1 9 27 39
Fort Wayne 10 4 6 0 0 8 29 33
Wheeling 7 2 5 0 0 4 18 26
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utah 11 7 1 3 0 17 42 35
Kansas City 9 7 1 1 0 15 35 22
Rapid City 12 6 4 1 1 14 34 36
Tulsa 10 5 1 2 2 14 31 28
Idaho 13 5 7 0 1 11 34 40
Wichita 9 3 3 3 0 9 25 31
Allen 12 3 8 0 1 7 33 48

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Newfoundland 4, Manchester 2

Adirondack 3, Reading 2, SO

Norfolk 4, Atlanta 1

Wheeling 5, Greenville 1

Maine 3, Worcester 2, OT

Florida 4, Jacksonville 2

Toledo 5, Kalamazoo 2

Cincinnati 5, Indy 2

Kansas City 5, Allen 3

Utah 6, Wichita 3

Rapid City 4, Fort Wayne 2

Tulsa 4, Idaho 3

Saturday’s Games

Manchester at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Worcester at Maine, 6 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida, 7 p.m.

Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Norfolk, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Brampton at Kalamazoo, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Toledo at Brampton, 4 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Norfolk at Jacksonville, 2 p.m.

