|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|16
|11
|5
|0
|0
|22
|55
|39
|Adirondack
|13
|10
|3
|0
|0
|20
|45
|32
|Reading
|12
|5
|3
|1
|3
|14
|37
|37
|Maine
|11
|5
|5
|0
|1
|11
|32
|38
|Brampton
|10
|5
|4
|1
|0
|11
|34
|31
|Manchester
|12
|4
|6
|1
|1
|10
|35
|42
|Worcester
|12
|3
|8
|1
|0
|7
|24
|39
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Norfolk
|11
|8
|3
|0
|0
|16
|32
|30
|Jacksonville
|11
|7
|4
|0
|0
|14
|40
|34
|Orlando
|10
|6
|3
|1
|0
|13
|39
|32
|South Carolina
|11
|6
|5
|0
|0
|12
|40
|38
|Florida
|10
|5
|3
|2
|0
|12
|32
|25
|Atlanta
|9
|3
|4
|2
|0
|8
|22
|24
|Greenville
|12
|3
|8
|1
|0
|7
|27
|46
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|10
|8
|1
|1
|0
|17
|38
|25
|Cincinnati
|11
|7
|2
|2
|0
|16
|41
|29
|Indy
|10
|5
|5
|0
|0
|10
|35
|37
|Kalamazoo
|10
|4
|5
|0
|1
|9
|27
|39
|Fort Wayne
|10
|4
|6
|0
|0
|8
|29
|33
|Wheeling
|7
|2
|5
|0
|0
|4
|18
|26
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|11
|7
|1
|3
|0
|17
|42
|35
|Kansas City
|9
|7
|1
|1
|0
|15
|35
|22
|Rapid City
|12
|6
|4
|1
|1
|14
|34
|36
|Tulsa
|10
|5
|1
|2
|2
|14
|31
|28
|Idaho
|13
|5
|7
|0
|1
|11
|34
|40
|Wichita
|9
|3
|3
|3
|0
|9
|25
|31
|Allen
|12
|3
|8
|0
|1
|7
|33
|48
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Newfoundland 4, Manchester 2
Adirondack 3, Reading 2, SO
Norfolk 4, Atlanta 1
Wheeling 5, Greenville 1
Maine 3, Worcester 2, OT
Florida 4, Jacksonville 2
Toledo 5, Kalamazoo 2
Cincinnati 5, Indy 2
Kansas City 5, Allen 3
Utah 6, Wichita 3
Rapid City 4, Fort Wayne 2
Tulsa 4, Idaho 3
Newfoundland 3, Manchester 0
Maine 3, Worcester 1
Florida 6, Jacksonville 2
Adirondack 3, Reading 1
Atlanta at Norfolk, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.
Orlando at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Brampton at Kalamazoo, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Indy, 7:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Toledo at Brampton, 4 p.m.
Allen at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Jacksonville, 2 p.m.
