ECHL At A Glance

November 2, 2018 9:42 pm
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Adirondack 9 7 2 0 0 14 35 24
Newfoundland 11 6 5 0 0 12 35 32
Manchester 9 4 3 1 1 10 31 31
Reading 7 3 1 1 2 9 24 22
Brampton 7 3 3 1 0 7 20 23
Worcester 6 3 3 0 0 6 16 17
Maine 7 2 5 0 0 4 19 29
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Jacksonville 5 5 0 0 0 10 22 9
Norfolk 7 5 2 0 0 10 21 20
Orlando 7 4 3 0 0 8 26 25
South Carolina 8 4 4 0 0 8 30 29
Florida 6 2 3 1 0 5 15 15
Atlanta 6 2 3 1 0 5 14 16
Greenville 8 2 5 1 0 5 21 32
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 7 5 1 1 0 11 26 21
Indy 7 4 3 0 0 8 26 24
Cincinnati 6 3 1 2 0 8 18 16
Kalamazoo 6 3 2 0 1 7 18 20
Fort Wayne 6 1 5 0 0 2 14 23
Wheeling 4 1 3 0 0 2 9 16
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tulsa 6 4 0 1 1 10 20 15
Utah 7 4 1 2 0 10 23 20
Idaho 8 4 3 0 1 9 25 24
Rapid City 8 3 3 1 1 8 22 27
Kansas City 5 3 1 1 0 7 19 13
Allen 8 3 4 0 1 7 24 30
Wichita 5 3 1 1 0 7 14 14

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

Indy 4, Utah 1

Rapid City 3, Tulsa 2, OT

Friday’s Games

Orlando at Greenville, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland 4, Manchester 3, OT

Adirondack at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Idaho at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Jacksonville, 7:30 p.m.

Reading at Maine, 7:30 p.m.

Norfolk at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Indy at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.

South Carolina at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Reading at Manchester, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Greenville, 7 p.m.

Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Newfoundland at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Idaho at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Brampton, 7:15 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at Brampton, 2 p.m.

Idaho at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Norfolk at Atlanta, 3:05 p.m.

Utah at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

