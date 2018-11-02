|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Adirondack
|9
|7
|2
|0
|0
|14
|35
|24
|Newfoundland
|11
|6
|5
|0
|0
|12
|35
|32
|Manchester
|9
|4
|3
|1
|1
|10
|31
|31
|Reading
|7
|3
|1
|1
|2
|9
|24
|22
|Brampton
|7
|3
|3
|1
|0
|7
|20
|23
|Worcester
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|16
|17
|Maine
|7
|2
|5
|0
|0
|4
|19
|29
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Jacksonville
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|10
|22
|9
|Norfolk
|7
|5
|2
|0
|0
|10
|21
|20
|Orlando
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0
|8
|26
|25
|South Carolina
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|30
|29
|Florida
|6
|2
|3
|1
|0
|5
|15
|15
|Atlanta
|6
|2
|3
|1
|0
|5
|14
|16
|Greenville
|8
|2
|5
|1
|0
|5
|21
|32
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|7
|5
|1
|1
|0
|11
|26
|21
|Indy
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0
|8
|26
|24
|Cincinnati
|6
|3
|1
|2
|0
|8
|18
|16
|Kalamazoo
|6
|3
|2
|0
|1
|7
|18
|20
|Fort Wayne
|6
|1
|5
|0
|0
|2
|14
|23
|Wheeling
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|9
|16
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tulsa
|6
|4
|0
|1
|1
|10
|20
|15
|Utah
|7
|4
|1
|2
|0
|10
|23
|20
|Idaho
|8
|4
|3
|0
|1
|9
|25
|24
|Rapid City
|8
|3
|3
|1
|1
|8
|22
|27
|Kansas City
|5
|3
|1
|1
|0
|7
|19
|13
|Allen
|8
|3
|4
|0
|1
|7
|24
|30
|Wichita
|5
|3
|1
|1
|0
|7
|14
|14
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Indy 4, Utah 1
Rapid City 3, Tulsa 2, OT
Orlando at Greenville, 7 p.m.
Newfoundland 4, Manchester 3, OT
Adirondack at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Idaho at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 7:30 p.m.
Florida at Jacksonville, 7:30 p.m.
Reading at Maine, 7:30 p.m.
Norfolk at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
Indy at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.
South Carolina at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Reading at Manchester, 6 p.m.
Orlando at Greenville, 7 p.m.
Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Indy at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.
Newfoundland at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Idaho at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Brampton, 7:15 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
South Carolina at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Brampton, 2 p.m.
Idaho at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.
Norfolk at Atlanta, 3:05 p.m.
Utah at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.
