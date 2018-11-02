All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Adirondack 10 8 2 0 0 16 38 24 Newfoundland 11 6 5 0 0 12 35 32 Manchester 9 4 3 1 1 10 31 31 Reading 7 3 1 1 2 9 24 22 Brampton 7 3 3 1 0 7 20 23 Worcester 7 3 4 0 0 6 16 20 Maine 7 2 5 0 0 4 19 29 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Jacksonville 5 5 0 0 0 10 22 9 Norfolk 7 5 2 0 0 10 21 20 Orlando 8 4 3 1 0 9 28 28 South Carolina 8 4 4 0 0 8 30 29 Greenville 9 3 5 1 0 7 24 34 Florida 6 2 3 1 0 5 15 15 Atlanta 6 2 3 1 0 5 14 16 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 7 5 1 1 0 11 26 21 Indy 7 4 3 0 0 8 26 24 Cincinnati 6 3 1 2 0 8 18 16 Kalamazoo 6 3 2 0 1 7 18 20 Fort Wayne 6 1 5 0 0 2 14 23 Wheeling 4 1 3 0 0 2 9 16 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tulsa 6 4 0 1 1 10 20 15 Utah 7 4 1 2 0 10 23 20 Idaho 8 4 3 0 1 9 25 24 Rapid City 8 3 3 1 1 8 22 27 Kansas City 5 3 1 1 0 7 19 13 Allen 8 3 4 0 1 7 24 30 Wichita 5 3 1 1 0 7 14 14

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

Indy 4, Utah 1

Rapid City 3, Tulsa 2, OT

Friday’s Games

Greenville 3, Orlando 2, OT

Newfoundland 4, Manchester 3, OT

Adirondack 3, Worcester 0

Idaho at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Jacksonville, 7:30 p.m.

Reading at Maine, 7:30 p.m.

Norfolk at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Indy at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.

South Carolina at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Reading at Manchester, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Greenville, 7 p.m.

Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Newfoundland at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Idaho at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Brampton, 7:15 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at Brampton, 2 p.m.

Idaho at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Norfolk at Atlanta, 3:05 p.m.

Utah at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

