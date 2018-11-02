All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Adirondack 10 8 2 0 0 16 38 24 Newfoundland 11 6 5 0 0 12 35 32 Reading 8 4 1 1 2 11 28 25 Manchester 9 4 3 1 1 10 31 31 Brampton 7 3 3 1 0 7 20 23 Worcester 7 3 4 0 0 6 16 20 Maine 8 2 5 0 1 5 22 33 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Norfolk 8 6 2 0 0 12 24 22 Jacksonville 6 5 1 0 0 10 24 13 South Carolina 9 5 4 0 0 10 35 33 Orlando 8 4 3 1 0 9 28 28 Florida 7 3 3 1 0 7 19 17 Greenville 9 3 5 1 0 7 24 34 Atlanta 7 2 3 2 0 6 16 19 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 8 6 1 1 0 13 30 21 Cincinnati 7 4 1 2 0 10 25 17 Indy 8 4 4 0 0 8 28 29 Kalamazoo 7 3 3 0 1 7 19 27 Fort Wayne 7 2 5 0 0 4 19 25 Wheeling 4 1 3 0 0 2 9 16 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tulsa 6 4 0 1 1 10 20 15 Utah 7 4 1 2 0 10 23 20 Idaho 9 4 4 0 1 9 25 28 Rapid City 8 3 3 1 1 8 22 27 Kansas City 5 3 1 1 0 7 19 13 Allen 9 3 5 0 1 7 28 35 Wichita 5 3 1 1 0 7 14 14

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

Indy 4, Utah 1

Rapid City 3, Tulsa 2, OT

Friday’s Games

Greenville 3, Orlando 2, OT

Newfoundland 4, Manchester 3, OT

Adirondack 3, Worcester 0

Toledo 4, Idaho 0

Cincinnati 7, Kalamazoo 1

Florida 4, Jacksonville 2

Reading 4, Maine 3, SO

Norfolk 3, Atlanta 2, OT

Fort Wayne 5, Indy 2

South Carolina 5, Allen 4

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Reading at Manchester, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Greenville, 7 p.m.

Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Newfoundland at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Idaho at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Brampton, 7:15 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at Brampton, 2 p.m.

Idaho at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Norfolk at Atlanta, 3:05 p.m.

Utah at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

