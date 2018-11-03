|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Adirondack
|10
|8
|2
|0
|0
|16
|38
|24
|Reading
|9
|5
|1
|1
|2
|13
|32
|27
|Newfoundland
|11
|6
|5
|0
|0
|12
|35
|32
|Manchester
|10
|4
|4
|1
|1
|10
|33
|35
|Brampton
|7
|3
|3
|1
|0
|7
|20
|23
|Worcester
|7
|3
|4
|0
|0
|6
|16
|20
|Maine
|8
|2
|5
|0
|1
|5
|22
|33
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Norfolk
|8
|6
|2
|0
|0
|12
|24
|22
|Orlando
|9
|5
|3
|1
|0
|11
|32
|28
|Jacksonville
|6
|5
|1
|0
|0
|10
|24
|13
|South Carolina
|9
|5
|4
|0
|0
|10
|35
|33
|Florida
|7
|3
|3
|1
|0
|7
|19
|17
|Greenville
|10
|3
|6
|1
|0
|7
|24
|38
|Atlanta
|7
|2
|3
|2
|0
|6
|16
|19
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|8
|6
|1
|1
|0
|13
|30
|21
|Cincinnati
|7
|4
|1
|2
|0
|10
|25
|17
|Indy
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|28
|29
|Kalamazoo
|7
|3
|3
|0
|1
|7
|19
|27
|Fort Wayne
|7
|2
|5
|0
|0
|4
|19
|25
|Wheeling
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|9
|16
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tulsa
|7
|4
|0
|1
|2
|11
|22
|18
|Utah
|7
|4
|1
|2
|0
|10
|23
|20
|Rapid City
|9
|4
|3
|1
|1
|10
|25
|29
|Kansas City
|6
|4
|1
|1
|0
|9
|21
|14
|Idaho
|9
|4
|4
|0
|1
|9
|25
|28
|Wichita
|6
|3
|1
|2
|0
|8
|15
|16
|Allen
|9
|3
|5
|0
|1
|7
|28
|35
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Greenville 3, Orlando 2, OT
Newfoundland 4, Manchester 3, OT
Adirondack 3, Worcester 0
Toledo 4, Idaho 0
Cincinnati 7, Kalamazoo 1
Florida 4, Jacksonville 2
Reading 4, Maine 3, SO
Norfolk 3, Atlanta 2, OT
Fort Wayne 5, Indy 2
South Carolina 5, Allen 4
Kansas City 2, Wichita 1, OT
Rapid City 3, Tulsa 2, SO
Reading 4, Manchester 2
Orlando 4, Greenville 0
Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Indy at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.
Newfoundland at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Idaho at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Brampton, 7:15 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
South Carolina at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Brampton, 2 p.m.
Idaho at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.
Norfolk at Atlanta, 3:05 p.m.
Utah at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Greenville, 7 p.m.
