All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Adirondack 10 8 2 0 0 16 38 24 Newfoundland 12 7 5 0 0 14 40 34 Reading 9 5 1 1 2 13 32 27 Manchester 10 4 4 1 1 10 33 35 Brampton 8 4 3 1 0 9 26 24 Worcester 8 3 5 0 0 6 18 25 Maine 8 2 5 0 1 5 22 33 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Jacksonville 7 6 1 0 0 12 28 16 Norfolk 8 6 2 0 0 12 24 22 Orlando 9 5 3 1 0 11 32 28 South Carolina 9 5 4 0 0 10 35 33 Florida 8 3 3 2 0 8 22 21 Greenville 10 3 6 1 0 7 24 38 Atlanta 7 2 3 2 0 6 16 19 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 9 7 1 1 0 15 33 23 Indy 9 5 4 0 0 10 33 32 Cincinnati 8 4 2 2 0 10 26 23 Kalamazoo 8 3 4 0 1 7 22 33 Fort Wayne 8 3 5 0 0 6 25 28 Wheeling 5 1 4 0 0 2 12 21 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tulsa 7 4 0 1 2 11 22 18 Utah 7 4 1 2 0 10 23 20 Rapid City 9 4 3 1 1 10 25 29 Kansas City 6 4 1 1 0 9 21 14 Idaho 10 4 5 0 1 9 27 31 Wichita 6 3 1 2 0 8 15 16 Allen 9 3 5 0 1 7 28 35

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Friday’s Games

Greenville 3, Orlando 2, OT

Newfoundland 4, Manchester 3, OT

Adirondack 3, Worcester 0

Toledo 4, Idaho 0

Cincinnati 7, Kalamazoo 1

Florida 4, Jacksonville 2

Reading 4, Maine 3, SO

Norfolk 3, Atlanta 2, OT

Fort Wayne 5, Indy 2

South Carolina 5, Allen 4

Kansas City 2, Wichita 1, OT

Rapid City 3, Tulsa 2, SO

Saturday’s Games

Reading 4, Manchester 2

Orlando 4, Greenville 0

Jacksonville 4, Florida 3, OT

Indy 5, Wheeling 3

Newfoundland 5, Worcester 2

Toledo 3, Idaho 2

Brampton 6, Cincinnati 1

Fort Wayne 6, Kalamazoo 3

South Carolina at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at Brampton, 2 p.m.

Idaho at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Norfolk at Atlanta, 3:05 p.m.

Utah at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Norfolk at Greenville, 7 p.m.

