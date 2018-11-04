|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Adirondack
|10
|8
|2
|0
|0
|16
|38
|24
|Newfoundland
|12
|7
|5
|0
|0
|14
|40
|34
|Reading
|9
|5
|1
|1
|2
|13
|32
|27
|Manchester
|10
|4
|4
|1
|1
|10
|33
|35
|Brampton
|9
|4
|4
|1
|0
|9
|29
|30
|Worcester
|8
|3
|5
|0
|0
|6
|18
|25
|Maine
|8
|2
|5
|0
|1
|5
|22
|33
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Jacksonville
|7
|6
|1
|0
|0
|12
|28
|16
|South Carolina
|10
|6
|4
|0
|0
|12
|39
|34
|Norfolk
|9
|6
|3
|0
|0
|12
|25
|27
|Orlando
|9
|5
|3
|1
|0
|11
|32
|28
|Atlanta
|8
|3
|3
|2
|0
|8
|21
|20
|Florida
|8
|3
|3
|2
|0
|8
|22
|21
|Greenville
|10
|3
|6
|1
|0
|7
|24
|38
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|9
|7
|1
|1
|0
|15
|33
|23
|Cincinnati
|9
|5
|2
|2
|0
|12
|32
|26
|Indy
|9
|5
|4
|0
|0
|10
|33
|32
|Kalamazoo
|9
|4
|4
|0
|1
|9
|25
|34
|Fort Wayne
|8
|3
|5
|0
|0
|6
|25
|28
|Wheeling
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|2
|12
|21
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|9
|5
|1
|3
|0
|13
|31
|28
|Rapid City
|10
|5
|3
|1
|1
|12
|29
|32
|Tulsa
|8
|4
|0
|2
|2
|12
|25
|22
|Kansas City
|7
|5
|1
|1
|0
|11
|26
|18
|Idaho
|11
|4
|6
|0
|1
|9
|28
|34
|Wichita
|7
|3
|1
|3
|0
|9
|18
|20
|Allen
|10
|3
|6
|0
|1
|7
|29
|39
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Reading 4, Manchester 2
Orlando 4, Greenville 0
Jacksonville 4, Florida 3, OT
Indy 5, Wheeling 3
Newfoundland 5, Worcester 2
Toledo 3, Idaho 2
Brampton 6, Cincinnati 1
Fort Wayne 6, Kalamazoo 3
South Carolina 4, Allen 1
Kansas City 5, Utah 4, OT
Rapid City 4, Tulsa 3, OT
Cincinnati 6, Brampton 3
Kalamazoo 3, Idaho 1
Atlanta 5, Norfolk 1
Utah 4, Wichita 3, OT
Norfolk at Greenville, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Orlando, 10:30 a.m.
Worcester at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Allen at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
