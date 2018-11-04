Listen Live Sports

ECHL At A Glance

November 4, 2018
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Adirondack 10 8 2 0 0 16 38 24
Newfoundland 12 7 5 0 0 14 40 34
Reading 9 5 1 1 2 13 32 27
Manchester 10 4 4 1 1 10 33 35
Brampton 9 4 4 1 0 9 29 30
Worcester 8 3 5 0 0 6 18 25
Maine 8 2 5 0 1 5 22 33
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Jacksonville 7 6 1 0 0 12 28 16
South Carolina 10 6 4 0 0 12 39 34
Norfolk 9 6 3 0 0 12 25 27
Orlando 9 5 3 1 0 11 32 28
Atlanta 8 3 3 2 0 8 21 20
Florida 8 3 3 2 0 8 22 21
Greenville 10 3 6 1 0 7 24 38
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 9 7 1 1 0 15 33 23
Cincinnati 9 5 2 2 0 12 32 26
Indy 9 5 4 0 0 10 33 32
Kalamazoo 9 4 4 0 1 9 25 34
Fort Wayne 8 3 5 0 0 6 25 28
Wheeling 5 1 4 0 0 2 12 21
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utah 9 5 1 3 0 13 31 28
Rapid City 10 5 3 1 1 12 29 32
Tulsa 8 4 0 2 2 12 25 22
Kansas City 7 5 1 1 0 11 26 18
Idaho 11 4 6 0 1 9 28 34
Wichita 7 3 1 3 0 9 18 20
Allen 10 3 6 0 1 7 29 39

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Saturday’s Games

Reading 4, Manchester 2

Orlando 4, Greenville 0

Jacksonville 4, Florida 3, OT

Indy 5, Wheeling 3

Newfoundland 5, Worcester 2

Toledo 3, Idaho 2

Brampton 6, Cincinnati 1

Fort Wayne 6, Kalamazoo 3

South Carolina 4, Allen 1

Kansas City 5, Utah 4, OT

Rapid City 4, Tulsa 3, OT

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati 6, Brampton 3

Kalamazoo 3, Idaho 1

Atlanta 5, Norfolk 1

Utah 4, Wichita 3, OT

Monday’s Games

Norfolk at Greenville, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Jacksonville at Orlando, 10:30 a.m.

Worcester at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Allen at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

