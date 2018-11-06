All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Adirondack 10 8 2 0 0 16 38 24 Newfoundland 12 7 5 0 0 14 40 34 Reading 9 5 1 1 2 13 32 27 Manchester 10 4 4 1 1 10 33 35 Brampton 9 4 4 1 0 9 29 30 Worcester 8 3 5 0 0 6 18 25 Maine 8 2 5 0 1 5 22 33 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Norfolk 10 7 3 0 0 14 28 29 Jacksonville 7 6 1 0 0 12 28 16 South Carolina 10 6 4 0 0 12 39 34 Orlando 9 5 3 1 0 11 32 28 Florida 8 3 3 2 0 8 22 21 Atlanta 8 3 3 2 0 8 21 20 Greenville 11 3 7 1 0 7 26 41 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 9 7 1 1 0 15 33 23 Cincinnati 9 5 2 2 0 12 32 26 Indy 9 5 4 0 0 10 33 32 Kalamazoo 9 4 4 0 1 9 25 34 Fort Wayne 8 3 5 0 0 6 25 28 Wheeling 5 1 4 0 0 2 12 21 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 9 5 1 3 0 13 31 28 Rapid City 10 5 3 1 1 12 29 32 Tulsa 8 4 0 2 2 12 25 22 Kansas City 7 5 1 1 0 11 26 18 Idaho 11 4 6 0 1 9 28 34 Wichita 7 3 1 3 0 9 18 20 Allen 10 3 6 0 1 7 29 39

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Monday’s Games

Norfolk 3, Greenville 2

Tuesday’s Games

Jacksonville at Orlando, 10:30 a.m.

Worcester at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Allen at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Utah at Wichita, 11:30 a.m.

Worcester at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.

Adirondack at Brampton, 7:15 p.m.

Wheeling at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

South Carolina at Jacksonville, 10:30 a.m.

