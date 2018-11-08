All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 14 9 5 0 0 18 48 37 Adirondack 11 8 3 0 0 16 39 29 Reading 10 5 2 1 2 13 34 31 Brampton 10 5 4 1 0 11 34 31 Manchester 10 4 4 1 1 10 33 35 Maine 9 3 5 0 1 7 26 35 Worcester 10 3 7 0 0 6 21 33 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Jacksonville 9 7 2 0 0 14 36 24 Norfolk 10 7 3 0 0 14 28 29 Orlando 10 6 3 1 0 13 39 32 South Carolina 11 6 5 0 0 12 40 38 Florida 8 3 3 2 0 8 22 21 Atlanta 8 3 3 2 0 8 21 20 Greenville 11 3 7 1 0 7 26 41 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 9 7 1 1 0 15 33 23 Cincinnati 10 6 2 2 0 14 36 27 Indy 9 5 4 0 0 10 33 32 Kalamazoo 9 4 4 0 1 9 25 34 Fort Wayne 9 4 5 0 0 8 27 29 Wheeling 6 1 5 0 0 2 13 25 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 10 6 1 3 0 15 36 32 Kansas City 8 6 1 1 0 13 30 19 Rapid City 11 5 4 1 1 12 30 34 Tulsa 9 4 1 2 2 12 27 25 Idaho 12 5 6 0 1 11 31 36 Wichita 8 3 2 3 0 9 22 25 Allen 11 3 7 0 1 7 30 43

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Wednesday’s Games

Utah 5, Wichita 4

Newfoundland 5, Worcester 2

Maine 4, Reading 2

Brampton 5, Adirondack 1

Cincinnati 4, Wheeling 1

Fort Wayne 2, Rapid City 1

Idaho 3, Tulsa 2

Thursday’s Games

Jacksonville 4, South Carolina 1

Friday’s Games

Manchester at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Reading at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Norfolk, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7:30 p.m.

Indy at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Manchester at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Worcester at Maine, 6 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida, 7 p.m.

Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Norfolk, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Brampton at Kalamazoo, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Toledo at Brampton, 4 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

