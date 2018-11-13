Listen Live Sports

ECHL At A Glance

November 13, 2018
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 16 11 5 0 0 22 55 39
Adirondack 13 10 3 0 0 20 45 32
Reading 12 5 3 1 3 14 37 37
Brampton 12 6 5 1 0 13 44 41
Maine 11 5 5 0 1 11 32 38
Manchester 12 4 6 1 1 10 35 42
Worcester 12 3 8 1 0 7 24 39
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Norfolk 13 8 4 0 1 17 37 38
Jacksonville 12 8 4 0 0 16 43 36
Orlando 11 7 3 1 0 15 44 35
South Carolina 12 6 6 0 0 12 43 43
Florida 10 5 3 2 0 12 32 25
Atlanta 10 4 4 2 0 10 27 27
Greenville 14 4 9 1 0 9 30 57
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 12 10 1 1 0 21 48 32
Cincinnati 13 8 3 2 0 18 53 33
Indy 11 6 5 0 0 12 39 40
Fort Wayne 11 5 6 0 0 10 35 35
Kalamazoo 11 4 6 0 1 9 29 43
Wheeling 9 2 6 1 0 5 21 31
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Kansas City 11 9 1 1 0 19 45 28
Utah 11 7 1 3 0 17 42 35
Tulsa 11 6 1 2 2 16 36 32
Rapid City 13 6 5 1 1 14 36 42
Idaho 14 5 7 1 1 12 38 45
Wichita 11 4 4 3 0 11 33 40
Allen 14 3 9 0 2 8 40 58

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Monday’s Games

Jacksonville 3, Norfolk 2, SO

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati 9, Greenville 0

Toledo 2, Wheeling 1

Kansas City 5, Wichita 3

Atlanta at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Adirondack at Manchester, 10 a.m.

Reading at Worcester, 10 a.m.

Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Maine, 7 p.m.

Indy at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Kalamazoo at Toledo, 10:35 a.m.

Norfolk at Greenville, 7 p.m.

Adirondack at Worcester, 8 p.m.

