|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|16
|11
|5
|0
|0
|22
|55
|39
|Adirondack
|13
|10
|3
|0
|0
|20
|45
|32
|Reading
|12
|5
|3
|1
|3
|14
|37
|37
|Brampton
|12
|6
|5
|1
|0
|13
|44
|41
|Maine
|11
|5
|5
|0
|1
|11
|32
|38
|Manchester
|12
|4
|6
|1
|1
|10
|35
|42
|Worcester
|12
|3
|8
|1
|0
|7
|24
|39
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Norfolk
|13
|8
|4
|0
|1
|17
|37
|38
|Jacksonville
|12
|8
|4
|0
|0
|16
|43
|36
|Orlando
|11
|7
|3
|1
|0
|15
|44
|35
|South Carolina
|12
|6
|6
|0
|0
|12
|43
|43
|Florida
|10
|5
|3
|2
|0
|12
|32
|25
|Atlanta
|10
|4
|4
|2
|0
|10
|27
|27
|Greenville
|14
|4
|9
|1
|0
|9
|30
|57
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|12
|10
|1
|1
|0
|21
|48
|32
|Cincinnati
|13
|8
|3
|2
|0
|18
|53
|33
|Indy
|11
|6
|5
|0
|0
|12
|39
|40
|Fort Wayne
|11
|5
|6
|0
|0
|10
|35
|35
|Kalamazoo
|11
|4
|6
|0
|1
|9
|29
|43
|Wheeling
|9
|2
|6
|1
|0
|5
|21
|31
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|11
|9
|1
|1
|0
|19
|45
|28
|Utah
|11
|7
|1
|3
|0
|17
|42
|35
|Tulsa
|11
|6
|1
|2
|2
|16
|36
|32
|Rapid City
|13
|6
|5
|1
|1
|14
|36
|42
|Idaho
|14
|5
|7
|1
|1
|12
|38
|45
|Wichita
|11
|4
|4
|3
|0
|11
|33
|40
|Allen
|14
|3
|9
|0
|2
|8
|40
|58
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Jacksonville 3, Norfolk 2, SO
Cincinnati 9, Greenville 0
Toledo 2, Wheeling 1
Kansas City 5, Wichita 3
Atlanta at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Adirondack at Manchester, 10 a.m.
Reading at Worcester, 10 a.m.
Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Maine, 7 p.m.
Indy at Utah, 9:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Toledo, 10:35 a.m.
Norfolk at Greenville, 7 p.m.
Adirondack at Worcester, 8 p.m.
