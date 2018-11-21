|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|19
|13
|6
|0
|0
|26
|65
|47
|Adirondack
|17
|10
|6
|0
|1
|21
|51
|48
|Reading
|16
|6
|4
|2
|4
|18
|50
|51
|Brampton
|15
|8
|6
|1
|0
|17
|53
|45
|Manchester
|15
|7
|6
|1
|1
|16
|48
|48
|Maine
|14
|7
|6
|0
|1
|15
|41
|46
|Worcester
|16
|6
|8
|2
|0
|14
|37
|47
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Jacksonville
|17
|12
|5
|0
|0
|24
|55
|46
|Norfolk
|16
|9
|6
|0
|1
|19
|46
|53
|South Carolina
|17
|9
|8
|0
|0
|18
|54
|54
|Florida
|15
|8
|5
|2
|0
|18
|51
|36
|Orlando
|16
|8
|6
|2
|0
|18
|56
|55
|Greenville
|18
|5
|10
|3
|0
|13
|48
|72
|Atlanta
|15
|5
|8
|2
|0
|12
|42
|53
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|16
|11
|3
|2
|0
|24
|65
|38
|Toledo
|14
|11
|2
|1
|0
|23
|52
|36
|Indy
|15
|8
|7
|0
|0
|16
|48
|52
|Wheeling
|13
|5
|7
|1
|0
|11
|35
|42
|Fort Wayne
|13
|5
|8
|0
|0
|10
|37
|41
|Kalamazoo
|13
|4
|8
|0
|1
|9
|33
|51
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tulsa
|15
|9
|2
|2
|2
|22
|48
|40
|Kansas City
|13
|10
|2
|1
|0
|21
|49
|35
|Utah
|14
|9
|2
|3
|0
|21
|52
|41
|Idaho
|18
|8
|7
|1
|2
|19
|48
|51
|Rapid City
|17
|7
|7
|2
|1
|17
|42
|52
|Wichita
|15
|5
|6
|3
|1
|14
|44
|53
|Allen
|16
|4
|10
|0
|2
|10
|44
|61
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Jacksonville 3, South Carolina 2
Tulsa 4, Wichita 2
South Carolina 3, Orlando 2
Manchester 6, Adirondack 3
Florida 4, Norfolk 2
Jacksonville 2, Newfoundland 0
Reading 5, Wheeling 1
Indy 3, Toledo 2
Cincinnati 6, Kalamazoo 3
Atlanta 4, Greenville 3, OT
Tulsa 5, Wichita 2
Allen at Utah, 9:05 p.m.
Idaho 3, Rapid City 0
Brampton at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.
Newfoundland at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Florida at Norfolk, 7 p.m.
Manchester at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Brampton at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 7:30 p.m.
Greenville at Jacksonville, 7:30 p.m.
South Carolina at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at Indy, 7:35 p.m.
Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Allen at Utah, 9:05 p.m.
Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.