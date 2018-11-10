All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 16 11 5 0 0 22 55 39 Adirondack 13 10 3 0 0 20 45 32 Reading 12 5 3 1 3 14 37 37 Maine 11 5 5 0 1 11 32 38 Brampton 10 5 4 1 0 11 34 31 Manchester 12 4 6 1 1 10 35 42 Worcester 12 3 8 1 0 7 24 39 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Norfolk 11 8 3 0 0 16 32 30 Orlando 11 7 3 1 0 15 44 35 Jacksonville 11 7 4 0 0 14 40 34 South Carolina 12 6 6 0 0 12 43 43 Florida 10 5 3 2 0 12 32 25 Greenville 13 4 8 1 0 9 30 48 Atlanta 9 3 4 2 0 8 22 24 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 10 8 1 1 0 17 38 25 Cincinnati 11 7 2 2 0 16 41 29 Indy 10 5 5 0 0 10 35 37 Kalamazoo 10 4 5 0 1 9 27 39 Fort Wayne 10 4 6 0 0 8 29 33 Wheeling 8 2 5 1 0 5 20 29 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 11 7 1 3 0 17 42 35 Kansas City 9 7 1 1 0 15 35 22 Rapid City 12 6 4 1 1 14 34 36 Tulsa 10 5 1 2 2 14 31 28 Idaho 13 5 7 0 1 11 34 40 Wichita 9 3 3 3 0 9 25 31 Allen 12 3 8 0 1 7 33 48

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Newfoundland 4, Manchester 2

Adirondack 3, Reading 2, SO

Norfolk 4, Atlanta 1

Advertisement

Wheeling 5, Greenville 1

Maine 3, Worcester 2, OT

Florida 4, Jacksonville 2

Toledo 5, Kalamazoo 2

Cincinnati 5, Indy 2

Kansas City 5, Allen 3

Utah 6, Wichita 3

Rapid City 4, Fort Wayne 2

Tulsa 4, Idaho 3

Saturday’s Games

Newfoundland 3, Manchester 0

Maine 3, Worcester 1

Florida 6, Jacksonville 2

Adirondack 3, Reading 1

Atlanta at Norfolk, 7 p.m.

Greenville 3, Wheeling 2, OT

Orlando 5, South Carolina 3

Brampton at Kalamazoo, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Toledo at Brampton, 4 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Norfolk at Jacksonville, 2 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.