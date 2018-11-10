Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

ECHL At A Glance

November 10, 2018 10:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 16 11 5 0 0 22 55 39
Adirondack 13 10 3 0 0 20 45 32
Reading 12 5 3 1 3 14 37 37
Brampton 11 6 4 1 0 13 38 33
Maine 11 5 5 0 1 11 32 38
Manchester 12 4 6 1 1 10 35 42
Worcester 12 3 8 1 0 7 24 39
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Norfolk 12 8 4 0 0 16 35 35
Orlando 11 7 3 1 0 15 44 35
Jacksonville 11 7 4 0 0 14 40 34
South Carolina 12 6 6 0 0 12 43 43
Florida 10 5 3 2 0 12 32 25
Atlanta 10 4 4 2 0 10 27 27
Greenville 13 4 8 1 0 9 30 48
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 10 8 1 1 0 17 38 25
Cincinnati 12 7 3 2 0 16 44 33
Indy 11 6 5 0 0 12 39 40
Kalamazoo 11 4 6 0 1 9 29 43
Fort Wayne 10 4 6 0 0 8 29 33
Wheeling 8 2 5 1 0 5 20 29
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utah 11 7 1 3 0 17 42 35
Kansas City 9 7 1 1 0 15 35 22
Rapid City 12 6 4 1 1 14 34 36
Tulsa 10 5 1 2 2 14 31 28
Idaho 13 5 7 0 1 11 34 40
Wichita 9 3 3 3 0 9 25 31
Allen 12 3 8 0 1 7 33 48

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Newfoundland 4, Manchester 2

Adirondack 3, Reading 2, SO

Norfolk 4, Atlanta 1

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore cloud computing in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Wheeling 5, Greenville 1

Maine 3, Worcester 2, OT

Florida 4, Jacksonville 2

Toledo 5, Kalamazoo 2

Cincinnati 5, Indy 2

Kansas City 5, Allen 3

Utah 6, Wichita 3

Rapid City 4, Fort Wayne 2

Tulsa 4, Idaho 3

Saturday’s Games

Newfoundland 3, Manchester 0

Maine 3, Worcester 1

Florida 6, Jacksonville 2

Adirondack 3, Reading 1

Atlanta 5, Norfolk 3

Greenville 3, Wheeling 2, OT

Orlando 5, South Carolina 3

Brampton 4, Kalamazoo 2

Indy 4, Cincinnati 3

Kansas City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Toledo at Brampton, 4 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Norfolk at Jacksonville, 2 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Marines place new wire at California port of entry

Today in History

1973: Nixon signs bill in support of Alaskan oil pipeline