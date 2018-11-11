Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
ECHL At A Glance

November 11, 2018 10:03 am
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 16 11 5 0 0 22 55 39
Adirondack 13 10 3 0 0 20 45 32
Reading 12 5 3 1 3 14 37 37
Brampton 11 6 4 1 0 13 38 33
Maine 11 5 5 0 1 11 32 38
Manchester 12 4 6 1 1 10 35 42
Worcester 12 3 8 1 0 7 24 39
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Norfolk 12 8 4 0 0 16 35 35
Orlando 11 7 3 1 0 15 44 35
Jacksonville 11 7 4 0 0 14 40 34
South Carolina 12 6 6 0 0 12 43 43
Florida 10 5 3 2 0 12 32 25
Atlanta 10 4 4 2 0 10 27 27
Greenville 13 4 8 1 0 9 30 48
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 10 8 1 1 0 17 38 25
Cincinnati 12 7 3 2 0 16 44 33
Indy 11 6 5 0 0 12 39 40
Fort Wayne 11 5 6 0 0 10 35 35
Kalamazoo 11 4 6 0 1 9 29 43
Wheeling 8 2 5 1 0 5 20 29
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Kansas City 10 8 1 1 0 17 40 25
Utah 11 7 1 3 0 17 42 35
Tulsa 11 6 1 2 2 16 36 32
Rapid City 13 6 5 1 1 14 36 42
Idaho 14 5 7 1 1 12 38 45
Wichita 9 3 3 3 0 9 25 31
Allen 13 3 9 0 1 7 36 53

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Newfoundland 3, Manchester 0

Maine 3, Worcester 1

Florida 6, Jacksonville 2

Adirondack 3, Reading 1

Atlanta 5, Norfolk 3

Greenville 3, Wheeling 2, OT

Orlando 5, South Carolina 3

Brampton 4, Kalamazoo 2

Indy 4, Cincinnati 3

Kansas City 5, Allen 3

Fort Wayne 6, Rapid City 2

Tulsa 5, Idaho 4, OT

Sunday’s Games

Toledo at Brampton, 4 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Norfolk at Jacksonville, 2 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Greenville at Cincinnati, 10:35 a.m.

Toledo at Wheeling, 10:45 a.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 11:35 a.m.

Atlanta at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

