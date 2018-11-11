All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 16 11 5 0 0 22 55 39 Adirondack 13 10 3 0 0 20 45 32 Reading 12 5 3 1 3 14 37 37 Brampton 11 6 4 1 0 13 38 33 Maine 11 5 5 0 1 11 32 38 Manchester 12 4 6 1 1 10 35 42 Worcester 12 3 8 1 0 7 24 39 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Norfolk 12 8 4 0 0 16 35 35 Orlando 11 7 3 1 0 15 44 35 Jacksonville 11 7 4 0 0 14 40 34 South Carolina 12 6 6 0 0 12 43 43 Florida 10 5 3 2 0 12 32 25 Atlanta 10 4 4 2 0 10 27 27 Greenville 13 4 8 1 0 9 30 48 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 10 8 1 1 0 17 38 25 Cincinnati 12 7 3 2 0 16 44 33 Indy 11 6 5 0 0 12 39 40 Fort Wayne 11 5 6 0 0 10 35 35 Kalamazoo 11 4 6 0 1 9 29 43 Wheeling 8 2 5 1 0 5 20 29 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 10 8 1 1 0 17 40 25 Utah 11 7 1 3 0 17 42 35 Tulsa 11 6 1 2 2 16 36 32 Rapid City 13 6 5 1 1 14 36 42 Idaho 14 5 7 1 1 12 38 45 Wichita 9 3 3 3 0 9 25 31 Allen 13 3 9 0 1 7 36 53

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Newfoundland 3, Manchester 0

Maine 3, Worcester 1

Florida 6, Jacksonville 2

Adirondack 3, Reading 1

Atlanta 5, Norfolk 3

Greenville 3, Wheeling 2, OT

Orlando 5, South Carolina 3

Brampton 4, Kalamazoo 2

Indy 4, Cincinnati 3

Kansas City 5, Allen 3

Fort Wayne 6, Rapid City 2

Tulsa 5, Idaho 4, OT

Sunday’s Games

Toledo at Brampton, 4 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Norfolk at Jacksonville, 2 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Greenville at Cincinnati, 10:35 a.m.

Toledo at Wheeling, 10:45 a.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 11:35 a.m.

Atlanta at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

