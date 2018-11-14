Listen Live Sports

ECHL At A Glance

November 14, 2018 11:48 pm
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 16 11 5 0 0 22 55 39
Adirondack 14 10 4 0 0 20 46 36
Reading 13 5 3 1 4 15 39 40
Maine 12 6 5 0 1 13 38 41
Brampton 12 6 5 1 0 13 44 41
Manchester 13 5 6 1 1 12 39 43
Worcester 13 4 8 1 0 9 27 41
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Jacksonville 13 9 4 0 0 18 45 37
Norfolk 13 8 4 0 1 17 37 38
Orlando 12 7 4 1 0 15 47 41
South Carolina 13 7 6 0 0 14 47 45
Florida 11 5 4 2 0 12 33 27
Atlanta 11 4 5 2 0 10 29 31
Greenville 14 4 9 1 0 9 30 57
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 12 10 1 1 0 21 48 32
Cincinnati 13 8 3 2 0 18 53 33
Indy 12 6 6 0 0 12 42 44
Fort Wayne 11 5 6 0 0 10 35 35
Kalamazoo 11 4 6 0 1 9 29 43
Wheeling 9 2 6 1 0 5 21 31
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Kansas City 11 9 1 1 0 19 45 28
Utah 12 8 1 3 0 19 46 38
Tulsa 11 6 1 2 2 16 36 32
Rapid City 13 6 5 1 1 14 36 42
Idaho 14 5 7 1 1 12 38 45
Wichita 11 4 4 3 0 11 33 40
Allen 14 3 9 0 2 8 40 58

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati 9, Greenville 0

Toledo 2, Wheeling 1

Kansas City 5, Wichita 3

South Carolina 4, Atlanta 2

Wednesday’s Games

Manchester 4, Adirondack 1

Worcester 3, Reading 2, SO

Jacksonville 2, Florida 1

Maine 6, Orlando 3

Utah 4, Indy 3

Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Kalamazoo at Toledo, 10:35 a.m.

Norfolk at Greenville, 7 p.m.

Adirondack at Worcester, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Newfoundland at Reading, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Manchester, 7 p.m.

Florida at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Maine at Brampton, 7:15 p.m.

Wheeling at Jacksonville, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Norfolk at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Indy at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

