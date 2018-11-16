Listen Live Sports

ECHL At A Glance

November 16, 2018 9:43 pm
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 17 12 5 0 0 24 60 43
Adirondack 15 10 4 0 1 21 47 38
Reading 14 5 3 2 4 16 43 45
Manchester 14 6 6 1 1 14 42 45
Maine 12 6 5 0 1 13 38 41
Brampton 12 6 5 1 0 13 44 41
Worcester 14 5 8 1 0 11 29 42
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Jacksonville 13 9 4 0 0 18 45 37
Norfolk 14 8 5 0 1 17 39 46
South Carolina 14 8 6 0 0 16 48 45
Orlando 13 7 4 2 0 16 49 44
Florida 12 5 5 2 0 12 33 28
Greenville 15 5 9 1 0 11 38 59
Atlanta 11 4 5 2 0 10 29 31
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 12 10 1 1 0 21 48 32
Cincinnati 13 8 3 2 0 18 53 33
Indy 12 6 6 0 0 12 42 44
Fort Wayne 11 5 6 0 0 10 35 35
Kalamazoo 11 4 6 0 1 9 29 43
Wheeling 9 2 6 1 0 5 21 31
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Kansas City 11 9 1 1 0 19 45 28
Utah 12 8 1 3 0 19 46 38
Rapid City 14 7 5 1 1 16 39 44
Tulsa 11 6 1 2 2 16 36 32
Idaho 15 5 7 1 2 13 40 48
Wichita 11 4 4 3 0 11 33 40
Allen 14 3 9 0 2 8 40 58

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

Kalamazoo at Toledo, ppd.

Greenville 8, Norfolk 2

Worcester 2, Adirondack 1, SO

Friday’s Games

Newfoundland 5, Reading 4, OT

Manchester 3, Orlando 2, OT

South Carolina 1, Florida 0

Maine at Brampton, 7:15 p.m.

Wheeling at Jacksonville, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Norfolk at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Indy at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Maine at Brampton, 4 p.m.

Newfoundland at Reading, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Greenville, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Orlando at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Florida at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Indy at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Adirondack at Brampton, 2 p.m.

Wheeling at Greenville, 3 p.m.

Florida at Atlanta, 3:05 p.m.

Orlando at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

