|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|17
|12
|5
|0
|0
|24
|60
|43
|Adirondack
|15
|10
|4
|0
|1
|21
|47
|38
|Reading
|14
|5
|3
|2
|4
|16
|43
|45
|Brampton
|13
|7
|5
|1
|0
|15
|47
|41
|Manchester
|14
|6
|6
|1
|1
|14
|42
|45
|Maine
|13
|6
|6
|0
|1
|13
|38
|44
|Worcester
|14
|5
|8
|1
|0
|11
|29
|42
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Jacksonville
|14
|9
|5
|0
|0
|18
|46
|41
|Norfolk
|14
|8
|5
|0
|1
|17
|39
|46
|South Carolina
|14
|8
|6
|0
|0
|16
|48
|45
|Orlando
|13
|7
|4
|2
|0
|16
|49
|44
|Florida
|12
|5
|5
|2
|0
|12
|33
|28
|Greenville
|15
|5
|9
|1
|0
|11
|38
|59
|Atlanta
|11
|4
|5
|2
|0
|10
|29
|31
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|12
|10
|1
|1
|0
|21
|48
|32
|Cincinnati
|13
|8
|3
|2
|0
|18
|53
|33
|Indy
|12
|6
|6
|0
|0
|12
|42
|44
|Fort Wayne
|11
|5
|6
|0
|0
|10
|35
|35
|Kalamazoo
|11
|4
|6
|0
|1
|9
|29
|43
|Wheeling
|10
|3
|6
|1
|0
|7
|25
|32
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|11
|9
|1
|1
|0
|19
|45
|28
|Utah
|12
|8
|1
|3
|0
|19
|46
|38
|Rapid City
|14
|7
|5
|1
|1
|16
|39
|44
|Tulsa
|11
|6
|1
|2
|2
|16
|36
|32
|Idaho
|15
|5
|7
|1
|2
|13
|40
|48
|Wichita
|11
|4
|4
|3
|0
|11
|33
|40
|Allen
|14
|3
|9
|0
|2
|8
|40
|58
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Kalamazoo at Toledo, ppd.
Greenville 8, Norfolk 2
Worcester 2, Adirondack 1, SO
Newfoundland 5, Reading 4, OT
Manchester 3, Orlando 2, OT
South Carolina 1, Florida 0
Brampton 3, Maine 0
Wheeling 4, Jacksonville 1
Fort Wayne at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Norfolk at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Indy at Utah, 9:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Maine at Brampton, 4 p.m.
Newfoundland at Reading, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Greenville, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Orlando at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Florida at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Indy at Utah, 9:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Adirondack at Brampton, 2 p.m.
Wheeling at Greenville, 3 p.m.
Florida at Atlanta, 3:05 p.m.
Orlando at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.
