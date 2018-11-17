|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|18
|13
|5
|0
|0
|26
|65
|45
|Adirondack
|15
|10
|4
|0
|1
|21
|47
|38
|Reading
|15
|5
|4
|2
|4
|16
|45
|50
|Maine
|14
|7
|6
|0
|1
|15
|41
|46
|Brampton
|14
|7
|6
|1
|0
|15
|49
|44
|Manchester
|14
|6
|6
|1
|1
|14
|42
|45
|Worcester
|15
|6
|8
|1
|0
|13
|34
|43
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Jacksonville
|15
|10
|5
|0
|0
|20
|50
|44
|Norfolk
|15
|9
|5
|0
|1
|19
|44
|49
|South Carolina
|15
|8
|7
|0
|0
|16
|49
|48
|Orlando
|14
|7
|5
|2
|0
|16
|50
|49
|Florida
|12
|5
|5
|2
|0
|12
|33
|28
|Greenville
|16
|5
|10
|1
|0
|11
|41
|63
|Atlanta
|12
|4
|6
|2
|0
|10
|32
|36
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|13
|11
|1
|1
|0
|23
|50
|33
|Cincinnati
|15
|10
|3
|2
|0
|22
|59
|35
|Indy
|13
|7
|6
|0
|0
|14
|45
|46
|Fort Wayne
|13
|5
|8
|0
|0
|10
|37
|41
|Kalamazoo
|12
|4
|7
|0
|1
|9
|30
|45
|Wheeling
|11
|4
|6
|1
|0
|9
|28
|33
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|12
|9
|2
|1
|0
|19
|45
|32
|Utah
|13
|8
|2
|3
|0
|19
|48
|41
|Tulsa
|12
|7
|1
|2
|2
|18
|39
|34
|Rapid City
|15
|7
|6
|1
|1
|16
|41
|47
|Idaho
|16
|6
|7
|1
|2
|15
|43
|50
|Wichita
|12
|5
|4
|3
|0
|13
|37
|40
|Allen
|15
|3
|10
|0
|2
|8
|42
|61
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Newfoundland 5, Reading 4, OT
Manchester 3, Orlando 2, OT
South Carolina 1, Florida 0
Brampton 3, Maine 0
Wheeling 4, Jacksonville 1
Cincinnati 4, Fort Wayne 1
Norfolk 5, Atlanta 3
Tulsa 3, Allen 2
Wichita 4, Kansas City 0
Indy 3, Utah 2
Idaho 3, Rapid City 2
Maine 3, Brampton 2
Newfoundland 5, Reading 2
Jacksonville 4, Greenville 3
Wheeling 3, South Carolina 1
Worcester 5, Orlando 1
Toledo 2, Fort Wayne 1
Cincinnati 2, Kalamazoo 1
Florida at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Indy at Utah, 9:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Adirondack at Brampton, 2 p.m.
Wheeling at Greenville, 3 p.m.
Florida at Atlanta, 3:05 p.m.
Orlando at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.