The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
ECHL At A Glance

November 17, 2018 10:51 pm
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 18 13 5 0 0 26 65 45
Adirondack 15 10 4 0 1 21 47 38
Reading 15 5 4 2 4 16 45 50
Maine 14 7 6 0 1 15 41 46
Brampton 14 7 6 1 0 15 49 44
Manchester 14 6 6 1 1 14 42 45
Worcester 15 6 8 1 0 13 34 43
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Jacksonville 15 10 5 0 0 20 50 44
Norfolk 15 9 5 0 1 19 44 49
South Carolina 15 8 7 0 0 16 49 48
Orlando 14 7 5 2 0 16 50 49
Florida 13 6 5 2 0 14 39 31
Greenville 16 5 10 1 0 11 41 63
Atlanta 13 4 7 2 0 10 35 42
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 13 11 1 1 0 23 50 33
Cincinnati 15 10 3 2 0 22 59 35
Indy 13 7 6 0 0 14 45 46
Fort Wayne 13 5 8 0 0 10 37 41
Kalamazoo 12 4 7 0 1 9 30 45
Wheeling 11 4 6 1 0 9 28 33
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Kansas City 13 10 2 1 0 21 49 35
Utah 13 8 2 3 0 19 48 41
Tulsa 13 7 2 2 2 18 39 36
Rapid City 15 7 6 1 1 16 41 47
Idaho 16 6 7 1 2 15 43 50
Wichita 13 5 4 4 0 14 40 44
Allen 16 4 10 0 2 10 44 61

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Newfoundland 5, Reading 4, OT

Manchester 3, Orlando 2, OT

South Carolina 1, Florida 0

Brampton 3, Maine 0

Wheeling 4, Jacksonville 1

Cincinnati 4, Fort Wayne 1

Norfolk 5, Atlanta 3

Tulsa 3, Allen 2

Wichita 4, Kansas City 0

Indy 3, Utah 2

Idaho 3, Rapid City 2

Saturday’s Games

Maine 3, Brampton 2

Newfoundland 5, Reading 2

Jacksonville 4, Greenville 3

Wheeling 3, South Carolina 1

Worcester 5, Orlando 1

Toledo 2, Fort Wayne 1

Cincinnati 2, Kalamazoo 1

Florida 6, Atlanta 3

Allen 2, Tulsa 0

Kansas City 4, Wichita 3, OT

Indy at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Adirondack at Brampton, 2 p.m.

Wheeling at Greenville, 3 p.m.

Florida at Atlanta, 3:05 p.m.

Orlando at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

