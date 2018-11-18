All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 18 13 5 0 0 26 65 45 Adirondack 15 10 4 0 1 21 47 38 Reading 15 5 4 2 4 16 45 50 Maine 14 7 6 0 1 15 41 46 Brampton 14 7 6 1 0 15 49 44 Manchester 14 6 6 1 1 14 42 45 Worcester 15 6 8 1 0 13 34 43 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Jacksonville 15 10 5 0 0 20 50 44 Norfolk 15 9 5 0 1 19 44 49 South Carolina 15 8 7 0 0 16 49 49 Orlando 14 7 5 2 0 16 50 49 Florida 13 6 5 2 0 14 39 31 Greenville 16 5 10 1 0 11 41 63 Atlanta 13 4 7 2 0 10 35 42 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 13 11 1 1 0 23 50 33 Cincinnati 15 10 3 2 0 22 59 35 Indy 14 7 7 0 0 14 45 50 Fort Wayne 13 5 8 0 0 10 37 41 Kalamazoo 12 4 7 0 1 9 30 45 Wheeling 11 4 6 1 0 9 29 33 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 13 10 2 1 0 21 49 35 Utah 14 9 2 3 0 21 52 41 Tulsa 13 7 2 2 2 18 39 36 Idaho 17 7 7 1 2 17 45 51 Rapid City 16 7 6 2 1 17 42 49 Wichita 13 5 4 3 1 14 40 44 Allen 16 4 10 0 2 10 44 61

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Maine 3, Brampton 2

Newfoundland 5, Reading 2

Jacksonville 4, Greenville 3

Wheeling 4, South Carolina 1

Worcester 5, Orlando 1

Toledo 2, Fort Wayne 1

Cincinnati 2, Kalamazoo 1

Florida 6, Atlanta 3

Allen 2, Tulsa 0

Kansas City 4, Wichita 3, SO

Utah 4, Indy 0

Idaho 2, Rapid City 1, OT

Sunday’s Games

Adirondack at Brampton, 2 p.m.

Wheeling at Greenville, 3 p.m.

Florida at Atlanta, 3:05 p.m.

Orlando at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

