All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 18 13 5 0 0 26 65 45 Adirondack 16 10 5 0 1 21 48 42 Brampton 15 8 6 1 0 17 53 45 Reading 15 5 4 2 4 16 45 50 Maine 14 7 6 0 1 15 41 46 Manchester 14 6 6 1 1 14 42 45 Worcester 16 6 8 2 0 14 37 47 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Jacksonville 15 10 5 0 0 20 50 44 Norfolk 15 9 5 0 1 19 44 49 Orlando 15 8 5 2 0 18 54 52 South Carolina 15 8 7 0 0 16 49 49 Florida 14 7 5 2 0 16 47 34 Greenville 17 5 10 2 0 12 45 68 Atlanta 14 4 8 2 0 10 38 50 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 13 11 1 1 0 23 50 33 Cincinnati 15 10 3 2 0 22 59 35 Indy 14 7 7 0 0 14 45 50 Wheeling 12 5 6 1 0 11 34 37 Fort Wayne 13 5 8 0 0 10 37 41 Kalamazoo 12 4 7 0 1 9 30 45 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 13 10 2 1 0 21 49 35 Utah 14 9 2 3 0 21 52 41 Tulsa 13 7 2 2 2 18 39 36 Idaho 17 7 7 1 2 17 45 51 Rapid City 16 7 6 2 1 17 42 49 Wichita 13 5 4 3 1 14 40 44 Allen 16 4 10 0 2 10 44 61

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Manchester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Florida at Norfolk, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Reading at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Toledo at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Greenville at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Brampton at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

