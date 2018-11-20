|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|18
|13
|5
|0
|0
|26
|65
|45
|Adirondack
|16
|10
|5
|0
|1
|21
|48
|42
|Brampton
|15
|8
|6
|1
|0
|17
|53
|45
|Reading
|15
|5
|4
|2
|4
|16
|45
|50
|Maine
|14
|7
|6
|0
|1
|15
|41
|46
|Manchester
|14
|6
|6
|1
|1
|14
|42
|45
|Worcester
|16
|6
|8
|2
|0
|14
|37
|47
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Jacksonville
|15
|10
|5
|0
|0
|20
|50
|44
|Norfolk
|15
|9
|5
|0
|1
|19
|44
|49
|Orlando
|15
|8
|5
|2
|0
|18
|54
|52
|South Carolina
|15
|8
|7
|0
|0
|16
|49
|49
|Florida
|14
|7
|5
|2
|0
|16
|47
|34
|Greenville
|17
|5
|10
|2
|0
|12
|45
|68
|Atlanta
|14
|4
|8
|2
|0
|10
|38
|50
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|13
|11
|1
|1
|0
|23
|50
|33
|Cincinnati
|15
|10
|3
|2
|0
|22
|59
|35
|Indy
|14
|7
|7
|0
|0
|14
|45
|50
|Wheeling
|12
|5
|6
|1
|0
|11
|34
|37
|Fort Wayne
|13
|5
|8
|0
|0
|10
|37
|41
|Kalamazoo
|12
|4
|7
|0
|1
|9
|30
|45
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|13
|10
|2
|1
|0
|21
|49
|35
|Utah
|14
|9
|2
|3
|0
|21
|52
|41
|Tulsa
|13
|7
|2
|2
|2
|18
|39
|36
|Idaho
|17
|7
|7
|1
|2
|17
|45
|51
|Rapid City
|16
|7
|6
|2
|1
|17
|42
|49
|Wichita
|13
|5
|4
|3
|1
|14
|40
|44
|Allen
|16
|4
|10
|0
|2
|10
|44
|61
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
No games scheduled
South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Manchester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Florida at Norfolk, 7 p.m.
Newfoundland at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Reading at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.
Toledo at Indy, 7:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Greenville at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Allen at Utah, 9:05 p.m.
Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Brampton at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
