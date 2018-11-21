Listen Live Sports

ECHL At A Glance

November 21, 2018 9:25 pm
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 18 13 5 0 0 26 65 45
Adirondack 17 10 6 0 1 21 51 48
Brampton 15 8 6 1 0 17 53 45
Manchester 15 7 6 1 1 16 48 48
Reading 15 5 4 2 4 16 45 50
Maine 14 7 6 0 1 15 41 46
Worcester 16 6 8 2 0 14 37 47
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Jacksonville 16 11 5 0 0 22 53 46
Norfolk 15 9 5 0 1 19 44 49
Orlando 15 8 5 2 0 18 54 52
South Carolina 16 8 8 0 0 16 51 52
Florida 14 7 5 2 0 16 47 34
Greenville 17 5 10 2 0 12 45 68
Atlanta 14 4 8 2 0 10 38 50
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 13 11 1 1 0 23 50 33
Cincinnati 15 10 3 2 0 22 59 35
Indy 14 7 7 0 0 14 45 50
Wheeling 12 5 6 1 0 11 34 37
Fort Wayne 13 5 8 0 0 10 37 41
Kalamazoo 12 4 7 0 1 9 30 45
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Kansas City 13 10 2 1 0 21 49 35
Utah 14 9 2 3 0 21 52 41
Tulsa 14 8 2 2 2 20 43 38
Idaho 17 7 7 1 2 17 45 51
Rapid City 16 7 6 2 1 17 42 49
Wichita 14 5 5 3 1 14 42 48
Allen 16 4 10 0 2 10 44 61

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Tuesday’s Games

Jacksonville 3, South Carolina 2

Tulsa 4, Wichita 2

Wednesday’s Games

South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Manchester 6, Adirondack 3

Florida at Norfolk, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Reading at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Toledo at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Greenville at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Brampton at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Florida at Norfolk, 7 p.m.

Manchester at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Brampton at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 7:30 p.m.

Greenville at Jacksonville, 7:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

