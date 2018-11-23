Listen Live Sports

ECHL At A Glance

November 23, 2018 10:03 am
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 19 13 6 0 0 26 65 47
Adirondack 17 10 6 0 1 21 51 48
Reading 16 6 4 2 4 18 50 51
Brampton 16 8 7 1 0 17 55 48
Manchester 15 7 6 1 1 16 48 48
Maine 14 7 6 0 1 15 41 46
Worcester 16 6 8 2 0 14 37 47
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Jacksonville 17 12 5 0 0 24 55 46
Norfolk 16 9 6 0 1 19 46 53
South Carolina 17 9 8 0 0 18 54 54
Florida 15 8 5 2 0 18 51 36
Orlando 16 8 6 2 0 18 56 55
Greenville 18 5 10 3 0 13 48 72
Atlanta 15 5 8 2 0 12 42 53
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 16 11 3 2 0 24 65 38
Toledo 14 11 2 1 0 23 52 36
Indy 15 8 7 0 0 16 48 52
Fort Wayne 14 6 8 0 0 12 40 43
Wheeling 13 5 7 1 0 11 35 42
Kalamazoo 13 4 8 0 1 9 33 51
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utah 15 10 2 3 0 23 56 41
Tulsa 15 9 2 2 2 22 48 40
Kansas City 13 10 2 1 0 21 49 35
Idaho 18 8 7 1 2 19 48 51
Rapid City 17 7 7 2 1 17 42 52
Wichita 15 5 6 3 1 14 44 53
Allen 17 4 11 0 2 10 44 65

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

Fort Wayne 3, Brampton 2

Friday’s Games

Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Florida at Norfolk, 7 p.m.

Manchester at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Brampton at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 7:30 p.m.

Greenville at Jacksonville, 7:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Newfoundland at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Reading at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Florida at Norfolk, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Manchester at Maine, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Worcester at Brampton, 2 p.m.

Cincinnati at Wheeling, 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

