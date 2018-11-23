|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|20
|14
|6
|0
|0
|28
|68
|47
|Adirondack
|18
|11
|6
|0
|1
|23
|59
|51
|Manchester
|16
|8
|6
|1
|1
|18
|52
|50
|Reading
|17
|6
|5
|2
|4
|18
|53
|59
|Brampton
|16
|8
|7
|1
|0
|17
|55
|48
|Maine
|14
|7
|6
|0
|1
|15
|41
|46
|Worcester
|17
|6
|9
|2
|0
|14
|39
|51
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Jacksonville
|17
|12
|5
|0
|0
|24
|55
|46
|Florida
|16
|9
|5
|2
|0
|20
|58
|39
|Norfolk
|17
|9
|7
|0
|1
|19
|49
|60
|South Carolina
|17
|9
|8
|0
|0
|18
|54
|54
|Orlando
|17
|8
|7
|2
|0
|18
|56
|58
|Greenville
|18
|5
|10
|3
|0
|13
|48
|72
|Atlanta
|15
|5
|8
|2
|0
|12
|42
|53
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|16
|11
|3
|2
|0
|24
|65
|38
|Toledo
|14
|11
|2
|1
|0
|23
|52
|36
|Indy
|15
|8
|7
|0
|0
|16
|48
|52
|Fort Wayne
|14
|6
|8
|0
|0
|12
|40
|43
|Wheeling
|13
|5
|7
|1
|0
|11
|35
|42
|Kalamazoo
|13
|4
|8
|0
|1
|9
|33
|51
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|15
|10
|2
|3
|0
|23
|56
|41
|Tulsa
|15
|9
|2
|2
|2
|22
|48
|40
|Kansas City
|13
|10
|2
|1
|0
|21
|49
|35
|Idaho
|18
|8
|7
|1
|2
|19
|48
|51
|Rapid City
|17
|7
|7
|2
|1
|17
|42
|52
|Wichita
|15
|5
|6
|3
|1
|14
|44
|53
|Allen
|17
|4
|11
|0
|2
|10
|44
|65
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Fort Wayne 3, Brampton 2
Adirondack 8, Reading 3
Newfoundland 3, Orlando 0
Florida 7, Norfolk 3
Manchester 4, Worcester 2
Brampton at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 7:30 p.m.
Greenville at Jacksonville, 7:30 p.m.
South Carolina at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at Indy, 7:35 p.m.
Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Allen at Utah, 9:05 p.m.
Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Newfoundland at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Reading at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Florida at Norfolk, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Manchester at Maine, 7 p.m.
Toledo at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Indy, 7:35 p.m.
Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Allen at Utah, 9:05 p.m.
Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Worcester at Brampton, 2 p.m.
Cincinnati at Wheeling, 3:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
