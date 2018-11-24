Listen Live Sports

ECHL At A Glance

November 24, 2018 9:58 pm
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 21 14 6 1 0 29 73 53
Adirondack 19 11 7 0 1 23 60 53
Reading 18 7 5 2 4 20 55 60
Brampton 17 8 7 1 1 18 60 54
Manchester 17 8 7 1 1 18 56 56
Maine 15 8 6 0 1 17 47 50
Worcester 17 6 9 2 0 14 39 51
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Jacksonville 19 13 6 0 0 26 64 52
Norfolk 18 10 7 0 1 21 54 64
Florida 17 9 5 3 0 21 62 44
South Carolina 18 10 8 0 0 20 57 56
Orlando 18 9 7 2 0 20 62 63
Greenville 20 6 11 3 0 15 54 81
Atlanta 16 5 9 2 0 12 44 56
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 16 13 2 1 0 27 62 44
Cincinnati 17 12 3 2 0 26 68 38
Indy 16 8 8 0 0 16 48 55
Fort Wayne 15 7 8 0 0 14 44 45
Wheeling 14 5 8 1 0 11 38 46
Kalamazoo 14 4 9 0 1 9 35 55
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utah 16 11 2 3 0 25 61 41
Kansas City 14 11 2 1 0 23 53 37
Tulsa 15 9 2 2 2 22 48 40
Idaho 19 8 8 1 2 19 49 55
Rapid City 18 8 7 2 1 19 46 53
Wichita 16 5 7 3 1 14 46 57
Allen 18 4 12 0 2 10 44 70

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Friday’s Games

Adirondack 8, Reading 3

Newfoundland 3, Orlando 0

Florida 7, Norfolk 3

Manchester 4, Worcester 2

Toledo 6, Brampton 5, SO

Fort Wayne 4, Kalamazoo 2

Greenville 5, Jacksonville 4

South Carolina 3, Atlanta 2

Cincinnati 3, Indy 0

Kansas City 4, Wichita 2

Utah 5, Allen 0

Rapid City 4, Idaho 1

Saturday’s Games

Orlando 6, Newfoundland 5, OT

Reading 2, Adirondack 1

Norfolk 5, Florida 4, OT

Jacksonville 5, Greenville 1

Maine 6, Manchester 4

Toledo 4, Wheeling 3

Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Worcester at Brampton, 2 p.m.

Cincinnati at Wheeling, 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

