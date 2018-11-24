|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|21
|14
|6
|1
|0
|29
|73
|53
|Adirondack
|19
|11
|7
|0
|1
|23
|60
|53
|Reading
|18
|7
|5
|2
|4
|20
|55
|60
|Brampton
|17
|8
|7
|1
|1
|18
|60
|54
|Manchester
|17
|8
|7
|1
|1
|18
|56
|56
|Maine
|15
|8
|6
|0
|1
|17
|47
|50
|Worcester
|17
|6
|9
|2
|0
|14
|39
|51
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Jacksonville
|19
|13
|6
|0
|0
|26
|64
|52
|Norfolk
|18
|10
|7
|0
|1
|21
|54
|64
|Florida
|17
|9
|5
|3
|0
|21
|62
|44
|South Carolina
|18
|10
|8
|0
|0
|20
|57
|56
|Orlando
|18
|9
|7
|2
|0
|20
|62
|63
|Greenville
|20
|6
|11
|3
|0
|15
|54
|81
|Atlanta
|16
|5
|9
|2
|0
|12
|44
|56
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|16
|13
|2
|1
|0
|27
|62
|44
|Cincinnati
|17
|12
|3
|2
|0
|26
|68
|38
|Indy
|16
|8
|8
|0
|0
|16
|48
|55
|Fort Wayne
|15
|7
|8
|0
|0
|14
|44
|45
|Wheeling
|14
|5
|8
|1
|0
|11
|38
|46
|Kalamazoo
|14
|4
|9
|0
|1
|9
|35
|55
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|16
|11
|2
|3
|0
|25
|61
|41
|Kansas City
|14
|11
|2
|1
|0
|23
|53
|37
|Tulsa
|15
|9
|2
|2
|2
|22
|48
|40
|Idaho
|19
|8
|8
|1
|2
|19
|49
|55
|Rapid City
|18
|8
|7
|2
|1
|19
|46
|53
|Wichita
|16
|5
|7
|3
|1
|14
|46
|57
|Allen
|18
|4
|12
|0
|2
|10
|44
|70
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Adirondack 8, Reading 3
Newfoundland 3, Orlando 0
Florida 7, Norfolk 3
Manchester 4, Worcester 2
Toledo 6, Brampton 5, SO
Fort Wayne 4, Kalamazoo 2
Greenville 5, Jacksonville 4
South Carolina 3, Atlanta 2
Cincinnati 3, Indy 0
Kansas City 4, Wichita 2
Utah 5, Allen 0
Rapid City 4, Idaho 1
Orlando 6, Newfoundland 5, OT
Reading 2, Adirondack 1
Norfolk 5, Florida 4, OT
Jacksonville 5, Greenville 1
Maine 6, Manchester 4
Toledo 4, Wheeling 3
Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Indy, 7:35 p.m.
Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Allen at Utah, 9:05 p.m.
Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Worcester at Brampton, 2 p.m.
Cincinnati at Wheeling, 3:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
