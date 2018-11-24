All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 21 14 6 1 0 29 73 53 Adirondack 19 11 7 0 1 23 60 53 Reading 18 7 5 2 4 20 55 60 Brampton 17 8 7 1 1 18 60 54 Manchester 17 8 7 1 1 18 56 56 Maine 15 8 6 0 1 17 47 50 Worcester 17 6 9 2 0 14 39 51 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Jacksonville 19 13 6 0 0 26 64 52 Norfolk 18 10 7 0 1 21 54 64 Florida 17 9 5 3 0 21 62 44 South Carolina 18 10 8 0 0 20 57 56 Orlando 18 9 7 2 0 20 62 63 Greenville 20 6 11 3 0 15 54 81 Atlanta 16 5 9 2 0 12 44 56 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 16 13 2 1 0 27 62 44 Cincinnati 18 12 4 2 0 26 70 41 Indy 17 9 8 0 0 18 54 58 Fort Wayne 16 8 8 0 0 16 47 47 Wheeling 14 5 8 1 0 11 38 46 Kalamazoo 15 4 10 0 1 9 38 61 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 16 11 2 3 0 25 61 41 Tulsa 16 10 2 2 2 24 53 43 Kansas City 14 11 2 1 0 23 53 37 Idaho 20 9 8 1 2 21 55 55 Rapid City 19 8 8 2 1 19 46 59 Wichita 17 5 8 3 1 14 49 62 Allen 18 4 12 0 2 10 44 70

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Adirondack 8, Reading 3

Newfoundland 3, Orlando 0

Florida 7, Norfolk 3

Manchester 4, Worcester 2

Toledo 6, Brampton 5, SO

Fort Wayne 4, Kalamazoo 2

Greenville 5, Jacksonville 4

South Carolina 3, Atlanta 2

Cincinnati 3, Indy 0

Kansas City 4, Wichita 2

Utah 5, Allen 0

Rapid City 4, Idaho 1

Saturday’s Games

Orlando 6, Newfoundland 5, OT

Reading 2, Adirondack 1

Norfolk 5, Florida 4, OT

Jacksonville 5, Greenville 1

Maine 6, Manchester 4

Toledo 4, Wheeling 3

Fort Wayne 3, Cincinnati 2

Indy 6, Kalamazoo 3

Tulsa 5, Wichita 3

Allen at Utah, 9:05 p.m.

Idaho 6, Rapid City 0

Sunday’s Games

Worcester at Brampton, 2 p.m.

Cincinnati at Wheeling, 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

