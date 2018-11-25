All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 21 14 6 1 0 29 73 53 Adirondack 19 11 7 0 1 23 60 53 Brampton 18 9 7 1 1 20 63 55 Reading 18 7 5 2 4 20 55 60 Manchester 17 8 7 1 1 18 56 56 Maine 15 8 6 0 1 17 47 50 Worcester 18 6 10 2 0 14 40 54 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Jacksonville 19 13 6 0 0 26 64 52 Norfolk 18 10 7 0 1 21 54 64 Florida 17 9 5 3 0 21 62 44 South Carolina 18 10 8 0 0 20 57 56 Orlando 18 9 7 2 0 20 62 63 Greenville 20 6 11 3 0 15 54 81 Atlanta 16 5 9 2 0 12 44 56 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 16 13 2 1 0 27 62 44 Cincinnati 19 12 5 2 0 26 72 44 Indy 17 9 8 0 0 18 54 58 Fort Wayne 16 8 8 0 0 16 47 47 Wheeling 15 6 8 1 0 13 41 48 Kalamazoo 15 4 10 0 1 9 38 61 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 17 12 2 3 0 27 66 44 Tulsa 17 11 2 2 2 26 56 45 Kansas City 15 11 3 1 0 23 55 40 Idaho 20 9 8 1 2 21 55 55 Rapid City 19 8 8 2 1 19 46 59 Wichita 17 5 8 3 1 14 49 62 Allen 19 4 13 0 2 10 47 75

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Orlando 6, Newfoundland 5, OT

Reading 2, Adirondack 1

Norfolk 5, Florida 4, OT

Jacksonville 5, Greenville 1

Maine 6, Manchester 4

Toledo 4, Wheeling 3

Fort Wayne 3, Cincinnati 2

Indy 6, Kalamazoo 3

Tulsa 5, Wichita 3

Utah 5, Allen 3

Idaho 6, Rapid City 0

Sunday’s Games

Brampton 3, Worcester 1

Wheeling 3, Cincinnati 2

Tulsa 3, Kansas City 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Worcester at Brampton, 11 a.m.

Wheeling at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

