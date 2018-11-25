|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|21
|14
|6
|1
|0
|29
|73
|53
|Adirondack
|19
|11
|7
|0
|1
|23
|60
|53
|Brampton
|18
|9
|7
|1
|1
|20
|63
|55
|Reading
|18
|7
|5
|2
|4
|20
|55
|60
|Manchester
|17
|8
|7
|1
|1
|18
|56
|56
|Maine
|15
|8
|6
|0
|1
|17
|47
|50
|Worcester
|18
|6
|10
|2
|0
|14
|40
|54
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Jacksonville
|19
|13
|6
|0
|0
|26
|64
|52
|Norfolk
|18
|10
|7
|0
|1
|21
|54
|64
|Florida
|17
|9
|5
|3
|0
|21
|62
|44
|South Carolina
|18
|10
|8
|0
|0
|20
|57
|56
|Orlando
|18
|9
|7
|2
|0
|20
|62
|63
|Greenville
|20
|6
|11
|3
|0
|15
|54
|81
|Atlanta
|16
|5
|9
|2
|0
|12
|44
|56
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|16
|13
|2
|1
|0
|27
|62
|44
|Cincinnati
|19
|12
|5
|2
|0
|26
|72
|44
|Indy
|17
|9
|8
|0
|0
|18
|54
|58
|Fort Wayne
|16
|8
|8
|0
|0
|16
|47
|47
|Wheeling
|15
|6
|8
|1
|0
|13
|41
|48
|Kalamazoo
|15
|4
|10
|0
|1
|9
|38
|61
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|17
|12
|2
|3
|0
|27
|66
|44
|Tulsa
|17
|11
|2
|2
|2
|26
|56
|45
|Kansas City
|15
|11
|3
|1
|0
|23
|55
|40
|Idaho
|20
|9
|8
|1
|2
|21
|55
|55
|Rapid City
|19
|8
|8
|2
|1
|19
|46
|59
|Wichita
|17
|5
|8
|3
|1
|14
|49
|62
|Allen
|19
|4
|13
|0
|2
|10
|47
|75
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Orlando 6, Newfoundland 5, OT
Reading 2, Adirondack 1
Norfolk 5, Florida 4, OT
Jacksonville 5, Greenville 1
Maine 6, Manchester 4
Toledo 4, Wheeling 3
Fort Wayne 3, Cincinnati 2
Indy 6, Kalamazoo 3
Tulsa 5, Wichita 3
Utah 5, Allen 3
Idaho 6, Rapid City 0
Brampton 3, Worcester 1
Wheeling 3, Cincinnati 2
Tulsa 3, Kansas City 2
No games scheduled
Worcester at Brampton, 11 a.m.
Wheeling at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
