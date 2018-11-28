Listen Live Sports

ECHL At A Glance

November 28, 2018 10:03 am
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 21 14 6 1 0 29 73 53
Adirondack 19 11 7 0 1 23 60 53
Brampton 19 9 7 2 1 21 64 57
Reading 18 7 5 2 4 20 55 60
Manchester 17 8 7 1 1 18 56 56
Maine 15 8 6 0 1 17 47 50
Worcester 19 7 10 2 0 16 42 55
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Jacksonville 19 13 6 0 0 26 64 52
Norfolk 18 10 7 0 1 21 54 64
Florida 17 9 5 3 0 21 62 44
South Carolina 18 10 8 0 0 20 57 56
Orlando 18 9 7 2 0 20 62 63
Greenville 20 6 11 3 0 15 54 81
Atlanta 16 5 9 2 0 12 44 56
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 16 13 2 1 0 27 62 44
Cincinnati 19 12 5 2 0 26 72 44
Indy 17 9 8 0 0 18 54 58
Fort Wayne 16 8 8 0 0 16 47 47
Wheeling 16 6 9 1 0 13 45 54
Kalamazoo 16 5 10 0 1 11 44 65
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tulsa 18 12 2 2 2 28 59 47
Utah 17 12 2 3 0 27 66 44
Kansas City 16 11 4 1 0 23 57 45
Idaho 20 9 8 1 2 21 55 55
Rapid City 19 8 8 2 1 19 46 59
Wichita 18 6 8 3 1 16 54 64
Allen 20 4 14 0 2 10 49 78

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Tuesday’s Games

Worcester 2, Brampton 1, OT

Kalamazoo 6, Wheeling 4

Tulsa 3, Allen 2

Wichita 5, Kansas City 2

Wednesday’s Games

Norfolk at Greenville, 10:30 a.m.

Reading at Maine, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Kalamazoo at Reading, 7 p.m.

Adirondack at Manchester, 7 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Worcester at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

South Carolina at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Greenville at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Toledo at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

