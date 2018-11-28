|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|21
|14
|6
|1
|0
|29
|73
|53
|Adirondack
|19
|11
|7
|0
|1
|23
|60
|53
|Brampton
|19
|9
|7
|2
|1
|21
|64
|57
|Reading
|18
|7
|5
|2
|4
|20
|55
|60
|Manchester
|17
|8
|7
|1
|1
|18
|56
|56
|Maine
|15
|8
|6
|0
|1
|17
|47
|50
|Worcester
|19
|7
|10
|2
|0
|16
|42
|55
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Jacksonville
|19
|13
|6
|0
|0
|26
|64
|52
|Norfolk
|18
|10
|7
|0
|1
|21
|54
|64
|Florida
|17
|9
|5
|3
|0
|21
|62
|44
|South Carolina
|18
|10
|8
|0
|0
|20
|57
|56
|Orlando
|18
|9
|7
|2
|0
|20
|62
|63
|Greenville
|20
|6
|11
|3
|0
|15
|54
|81
|Atlanta
|16
|5
|9
|2
|0
|12
|44
|56
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|16
|13
|2
|1
|0
|27
|62
|44
|Cincinnati
|19
|12
|5
|2
|0
|26
|72
|44
|Indy
|17
|9
|8
|0
|0
|18
|54
|58
|Fort Wayne
|16
|8
|8
|0
|0
|16
|47
|47
|Wheeling
|16
|6
|9
|1
|0
|13
|45
|54
|Kalamazoo
|16
|5
|10
|0
|1
|11
|44
|65
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tulsa
|18
|12
|2
|2
|2
|28
|59
|47
|Utah
|17
|12
|2
|3
|0
|27
|66
|44
|Kansas City
|16
|11
|4
|1
|0
|23
|57
|45
|Idaho
|20
|9
|8
|1
|2
|21
|55
|55
|Rapid City
|19
|8
|8
|2
|1
|19
|46
|59
|Wichita
|18
|6
|8
|3
|1
|16
|54
|64
|Allen
|20
|4
|14
|0
|2
|10
|49
|78
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Worcester 2, Brampton 1, OT
Kalamazoo 6, Wheeling 4
Tulsa 3, Allen 2
Wichita 5, Kansas City 2
Norfolk at Greenville, 10:30 a.m.
Reading at Maine, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
Kalamazoo at Reading, 7 p.m.
Adirondack at Manchester, 7 p.m.
Indy at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.
Worcester at Maine, 7:15 p.m.
South Carolina at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Greenville at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
Toledo at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.
Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.