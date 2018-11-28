All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 21 14 6 1 0 29 73 53 Adirondack 19 11 7 0 1 23 60 53 Brampton 19 9 7 2 1 21 64 57 Reading 19 7 6 2 4 20 56 64 Maine 16 9 6 0 1 19 51 51 Manchester 17 8 7 1 1 18 56 56 Worcester 19 7 10 2 0 16 42 55 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Jacksonville 19 13 6 0 0 26 64 52 Norfolk 19 11 7 0 1 23 57 65 Florida 18 10 5 3 0 23 66 45 South Carolina 19 10 9 0 0 20 58 60 Orlando 18 9 7 2 0 20 62 63 Greenville 21 6 12 3 0 15 55 84 Atlanta 16 5 9 2 0 12 44 56 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 16 13 2 1 0 27 62 44 Cincinnati 20 12 5 2 1 27 75 48 Indy 17 9 8 0 0 18 54 58 Fort Wayne 17 9 8 0 0 18 51 50 Wheeling 16 6 9 1 0 13 45 54 Kalamazoo 16 5 10 0 1 11 44 65 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tulsa 18 12 2 2 2 28 59 47 Utah 17 12 2 3 0 27 66 44 Kansas City 16 11 4 1 0 23 57 45 Idaho 20 9 8 1 2 21 55 55 Rapid City 19 8 8 2 1 19 46 59 Wichita 18 6 8 3 1 16 54 64 Allen 20 4 14 0 2 10 49 78

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Tuesday’s Games

Worcester 2, Brampton 1, OT

Kalamazoo 6, Wheeling 4

Tulsa 3, Allen 2

Wichita 5, Kansas City 2

Wednesday’s Games

Norfolk 3, Greenville 1

Maine 4, Reading 1

Florida 4, South Carolina 1

Fort Wayne 4, Cincinnati 3, SO

Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Friday’s Games

Kalamazoo at Reading, 7 p.m.

Adirondack at Manchester, 7 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Worcester at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

South Carolina at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Greenville at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Toledo at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

