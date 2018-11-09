|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|15
|10
|5
|0
|0
|20
|52
|39
|Adirondack
|12
|9
|3
|0
|0
|18
|42
|31
|Reading
|11
|5
|2
|1
|3
|14
|36
|34
|Brampton
|10
|5
|4
|1
|0
|11
|34
|31
|Manchester
|11
|4
|5
|1
|1
|10
|35
|39
|Maine
|9
|3
|5
|0
|1
|7
|26
|35
|Worcester
|10
|3
|7
|0
|0
|6
|21
|33
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Jacksonville
|9
|7
|2
|0
|0
|14
|36
|24
|Norfolk
|10
|7
|3
|0
|0
|14
|28
|29
|Orlando
|10
|6
|3
|1
|0
|13
|39
|32
|South Carolina
|11
|6
|5
|0
|0
|12
|40
|38
|Florida
|8
|3
|3
|2
|0
|8
|22
|21
|Atlanta
|8
|3
|3
|2
|0
|8
|21
|20
|Greenville
|11
|3
|7
|1
|0
|7
|26
|41
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|9
|7
|1
|1
|0
|15
|33
|23
|Cincinnati
|10
|6
|2
|2
|0
|14
|36
|27
|Indy
|9
|5
|4
|0
|0
|10
|33
|32
|Kalamazoo
|9
|4
|4
|0
|1
|9
|25
|34
|Fort Wayne
|9
|4
|5
|0
|0
|8
|27
|29
|Wheeling
|6
|1
|5
|0
|0
|2
|13
|25
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|10
|6
|1
|3
|0
|15
|36
|32
|Kansas City
|8
|6
|1
|1
|0
|13
|30
|19
|Rapid City
|11
|5
|4
|1
|1
|12
|30
|34
|Tulsa
|9
|4
|1
|2
|2
|12
|27
|25
|Idaho
|12
|5
|6
|0
|1
|11
|31
|36
|Wichita
|8
|3
|2
|3
|0
|9
|22
|25
|Allen
|11
|3
|7
|0
|1
|7
|30
|43
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Jacksonville 4, South Carolina 1
Newfoundland 4, Manchester 2
Adirondack 3, Reading 2, SO
Atlanta at Norfolk, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.
Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7:30 p.m.
Indy at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Manchester at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Worcester at Maine, 6 p.m.
Jacksonville at Florida, 7 p.m.
Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Norfolk, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.
Orlando at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Brampton at Kalamazoo, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Indy, 7:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Toledo at Brampton, 4 p.m.
Allen at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.
