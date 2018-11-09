Listen Live Sports

ECHL At A Glance

November 9, 2018 9:49 pm
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 15 10 5 0 0 20 52 39
Adirondack 12 9 3 0 0 18 42 31
Reading 11 5 2 1 3 14 36 34
Brampton 10 5 4 1 0 11 34 31
Manchester 11 4 5 1 1 10 35 39
Maine 9 3 5 0 1 7 26 35
Worcester 10 3 7 0 0 6 21 33
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Jacksonville 9 7 2 0 0 14 36 24
Norfolk 10 7 3 0 0 14 28 29
Orlando 10 6 3 1 0 13 39 32
South Carolina 11 6 5 0 0 12 40 38
Florida 8 3 3 2 0 8 22 21
Atlanta 8 3 3 2 0 8 21 20
Greenville 11 3 7 1 0 7 26 41
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 9 7 1 1 0 15 33 23
Cincinnati 10 6 2 2 0 14 36 27
Indy 9 5 4 0 0 10 33 32
Kalamazoo 9 4 4 0 1 9 25 34
Fort Wayne 9 4 5 0 0 8 27 29
Wheeling 6 1 5 0 0 2 13 25
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utah 10 6 1 3 0 15 36 32
Kansas City 8 6 1 1 0 13 30 19
Rapid City 11 5 4 1 1 12 30 34
Tulsa 9 4 1 2 2 12 27 25
Idaho 12 5 6 0 1 11 31 36
Wichita 8 3 2 3 0 9 22 25
Allen 11 3 7 0 1 7 30 43

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Thursday’s Games

Jacksonville 4, South Carolina 1

Friday’s Games

Newfoundland 4, Manchester 2

Adirondack 3, Reading 2, SO

Atlanta at Norfolk, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7:30 p.m.

Indy at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Manchester at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Worcester at Maine, 6 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida, 7 p.m.

Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Norfolk, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Brampton at Kalamazoo, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Toledo at Brampton, 4 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

