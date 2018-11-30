All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 21 14 6 1 0 29 73 53 Adirondack 20 12 7 0 1 25 65 55 Brampton 19 9 7 2 1 21 64 57 Reading 20 7 7 2 4 20 60 70 Maine 17 9 7 0 1 19 53 55 Manchester 18 8 8 1 1 18 58 61 Worcester 20 8 10 2 0 18 46 57 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Jacksonville 19 13 6 0 0 26 64 52 Florida 19 10 5 4 0 24 68 48 Norfolk 19 11 7 0 1 23 57 65 South Carolina 20 11 9 0 0 22 61 62 Orlando 18 9 7 2 0 20 62 63 Greenville 22 7 12 3 0 17 58 86 Atlanta 17 5 9 3 0 13 46 59 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 16 13 2 1 0 27 62 44 Cincinnati 20 12 5 2 1 27 75 48 Indy 18 9 9 0 0 18 56 64 Fort Wayne 17 9 8 0 0 18 51 50 Wheeling 17 7 9 1 0 15 51 56 Kalamazoo 17 6 10 0 1 13 50 69 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 18 12 2 3 1 28 71 50 Tulsa 18 12 2 2 2 28 59 47 Kansas City 16 11 4 1 0 23 57 45 Idaho 20 9 8 1 2 21 55 55 Rapid City 20 9 8 2 1 21 52 64 Wichita 18 6 8 3 1 16 54 64 Allen 20 4 14 0 2 10 49 78

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Kalamazoo 6, Reading 4

Adirondack 5, Manchester 2

Wheeling 6, Indy 2

Worcester 4, Maine 2

South Carolina 3, Florida 2, OT

Greenville 3, Atlanta 2, OT

Toledo at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Brampton at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Maine at Manchester, 6 p.m.

South Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Reading at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Indy at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Greenville, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Norfolk at Orlando, 1 p.m.

Brampton at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.

Maine at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

