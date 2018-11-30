|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|21
|14
|6
|1
|0
|29
|73
|53
|Adirondack
|20
|12
|7
|0
|1
|25
|65
|55
|Brampton
|19
|9
|7
|2
|1
|21
|64
|57
|Reading
|20
|7
|7
|2
|4
|20
|60
|70
|Maine
|17
|9
|7
|0
|1
|19
|53
|55
|Manchester
|18
|8
|8
|1
|1
|18
|58
|61
|Worcester
|20
|8
|10
|2
|0
|18
|46
|57
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Jacksonville
|19
|13
|6
|0
|0
|26
|64
|52
|Florida
|19
|10
|5
|4
|0
|24
|68
|48
|Norfolk
|19
|11
|7
|0
|1
|23
|57
|65
|South Carolina
|20
|11
|9
|0
|0
|22
|61
|62
|Orlando
|18
|9
|7
|2
|0
|20
|62
|63
|Greenville
|22
|7
|12
|3
|0
|17
|58
|86
|Atlanta
|17
|5
|9
|3
|0
|13
|46
|59
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|17
|13
|2
|2
|0
|28
|64
|47
|Cincinnati
|20
|12
|5
|2
|1
|27
|75
|48
|Fort Wayne
|18
|10
|8
|0
|0
|20
|54
|52
|Indy
|18
|9
|9
|0
|0
|18
|56
|64
|Wheeling
|17
|7
|9
|1
|0
|15
|51
|56
|Kalamazoo
|17
|6
|10
|0
|1
|13
|50
|69
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tulsa
|19
|13
|2
|2
|2
|30
|60
|47
|Utah
|18
|12
|2
|3
|1
|28
|71
|50
|Kansas City
|17
|11
|5
|1
|0
|23
|57
|46
|Idaho
|20
|9
|8
|1
|2
|21
|55
|55
|Rapid City
|20
|9
|8
|2
|1
|21
|52
|64
|Wichita
|19
|6
|9
|3
|1
|16
|55
|68
|Allen
|21
|5
|14
|0
|2
|12
|53
|79
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
No games scheduled
Kalamazoo 6, Reading 4
Adirondack 5, Manchester 2
Wheeling 6, Indy 2
Worcester 4, Maine 2
South Carolina 3, Florida 2, OT
Greenville 3, Atlanta 2, OT
Fort Wayne 3, Toledo 2, OT
Allen 4, Wichita 1
Tulsa 1, Kansas City 0
Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Brampton at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Maine at Manchester, 6 p.m.
South Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.
Norfolk at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Reading at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.
Indy at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Atlanta at Greenville, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Norfolk at Orlando, 1 p.m.
Brampton at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.
Maine at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.