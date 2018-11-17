Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Edler-Davis drains 2 late 3s, CSU Bakersfield beats SJSU

November 17, 2018 8:34 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BIMINI, Bahamas (AP) — Justin Edler-Davis drained two 3-pointers in the final minutes and Jarkel Joiner made a free throw to give Cal State Bakersfield a 73-72 win over San Jose State in the Junkanoo Jam on Saturday.

Trailing 63-53, the Roadrunners scored 20 points in the final 3:45 to take the win. Edler-Davis had 10 of his 14 points in those final minutes.

Joiner was 5 of 9 from distance to total 22 points. He also had five offensive boards. Taze Moore added 12 points with six steals for CSU Bakersfield (2-2). The Roadrunners finished with a school-record 17 steals on the night.

San Jose State (1-3) pulled ahead 52-43 following a Isaiah Nichols layup with 11:37 remaining in the game. The Roadrunners did not retake the lead until Elder-Davis nailed a trey with 1:33 left. He followed with a jumper for a 69-66 advantage.

Advertisement

Brae Ivey had 22 points and six assists to lead San Jose State.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard members pack Thanksgiving meals for needy families

Today in History

1968: Air Force pilot rescues Special Forces team