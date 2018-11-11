Elmore, Pemberton key rally, Marshall beats Hofstra 76-72

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Jon Elmore scored 30 points for his 66th straight game in double figures, C.J. Burks added 23 points and Marshall rallied to beat Hofstra 76-72 on Sunday.

Trailing 45-42 at halftime, Elmore’s 3 capped a 12-0 run for a 54-45 lead early in the second half, but Justin Wright-Foreman and Eli Pemberton each hit 3s for a 69-66 Pride lead with 3:40 left. Burks scored five straight, Elmore added a jumper and Marshall (1-1) led 73-69 with 1:32 left before Elmore sealed it with three free throws in the final 16 seconds.

Wright-Foreman scored 34 points for his 55th straight double-figure game and moved into 12th place in Hofstra history with 1,424 career points. Pemberton added 19 points with 12 rebounds for Hofstra (1-1), which was outscored 40-20 in the paint.

Elmore’s double-figure streak is the third-longest in the nation and Wright-Foreman’s is the fourth.

