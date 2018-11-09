Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

England crush Sri Lanka and win test in Galle for first time

November 9, 2018 6:09 am
 
< a min read
Share       

GALLE, Sri Lanka (AP) — England crushed Sri Lanka by 211 runs with a day to spare in winning a test in Galle for the first time on Friday.

This was England’s biggest win against Sri Lanka in terms of runs, eclipsing a 137-run win at Lord’s in 1991.

This is also England’s first win overseas in more than two years. It had gone through 13 tests away from home without a win, drawing five and losing eight.

After setting Sri Lanka an improbable winning target of 461 and two days to do it, England bossed the first test.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore cloud computing in this free webinar.

Advertisement

It remained to be seen whether Sri Lanka’s batsmen possessed the resolve to take the game to the final day, but they fell short badly as Jack Leach and Moeen Ali shared seven wickets.

Ali finished with 4-71 and a match bag of 8-137.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Marines place new wire at California port of entry

Today in History

1973: Nixon signs bill in support of Alaskan oil pipeline