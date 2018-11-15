Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
English Premier League to introduce video review next season

November 15, 2018 9:27 am
 
LONDON (AP) — Video review is set to debut in the English Premier League next season.

The competition has held off introducing video assistant referees, even as it has been used in other top leagues, including Spain, and by FIFA at the World Cup.

The Premier League’s 20 clubs decided to introduce VAR at a meeting on Thursday, pending approval from soccer’s lawmakers.

Earlier Thursday, Asian Cup organizers said VAR would be used at the Jan. 5-Feb. 1 tournament starting in the quarterfinals. Referees will be able to assess replays in seven games in Dubai, Al Ain and Abu Dhabi.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

