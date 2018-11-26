Listen Live Sports

EPL match delayed because of medical emergency

November 26, 2018 3:13 pm
 
BURNLEY, England (AP) — The start of the English Premier League game between Burnley and Newcastle has been delayed by 30 minutes because of a medical emergency.

Britain’s Press Association said referees’ assessor, Eddie Wolstenholme, collapsed in the tunnel and was taken to hospital.

The Premier League said in a tweet that he was in a conscious state.

Kickoff in Monday’s game will take place at 8:30 p.m. local time.

Wolstenholme was formerly a Premier League referee who retired from officiating in 2003.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

