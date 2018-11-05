Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Espanyol beats Athletic, jumps to second in Spanish league

November 5, 2018 5:46 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MADRID (AP) — Espanyol continued to show its strength at home, defeating Athletic Bilbao 1-0 on Monday to move from fifth to second in the Spanish league, just behind city rival Barcelona.

Striker Borja Iglesias scored a first-half winner to give Espanyol its fifth win in as many matches at its RCDE Stadium.

The victory moved Espanyol within three points of the lead after its closest rivals faltered during the weekend. Sevilla, Atletico Madrid and Alaves — which were ahead of Espanyol — all failed to win and are one point behind Espanyol. Barcelona won at Rayo Vallecano to stay ahead.

Espanyol hadn’t won in two straight matches and was coming off a loss at second-division club Cadiz in the Copa del Rey.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Athletic still hasn’t won since the league’s first round. It is just outside the relegation zone.

Athletic’s next match is at Atletico Madrid, while Espanyol visits third-place Sevilla.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Mariner works in the control tower aboard US navy ship

Today in History

1982: Vietnam Veterans Memorial dedicated